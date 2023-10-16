Seattle Rockers MOON FEVER Announce Tours With Steel Panther, Pistols At Dawn

Seattle rockers Moon Fever are hitting the road this month, as the high-energy quartet has announced The “Ready, Set, F'ING Rock” tour with fellow heavy hitters Pistols at Dawn.

The 14-date trek opens on October 26th in Nashville, TN, and makes its way through Atlanta, GA, Rochester, NY, and Columbus, OH before touching down in Great Falls, MT on November 17th. Tickets are on sale now, and more info can be found at https://moonfever.com.

Moon Fever – Fall 2023 Tour w/ Pistols at Dawn

Thurs Oct 26 - Nashville, TN - The Eight Room - LINK

Sat Oct 28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - LINK

Sun Oct 29 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's - - LINK

Tues Oct 31 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts - LINK

Thurs Nov 2 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground - LINK

Sat Nov 4 - Providence, RI - Fete Lounge - LINK

Mon Nov 6 - Rochester, NY - Photo City - LINK

Tues Nov 7 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Café - LINK

Thurs Nov 9 - Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye Live - LINK

Fri Nov 10 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's - - LINK

Sat Nov 11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar - - LINK

Sun Nov 12 - Minneapolis, MN Turf Club - - LINK

Thurs Nov 16 - Billings, MT - Pub Station (Taproom) - LINK

Fri Nov 17 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry - LINK

Additionally, Moon Fever will be joining California's greatest export Steel Panther for the On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 later this year. Kicking off on December 1st in Cleveland, OH, the 13-date run stops off in Cincinnati, OH; Pittsburgh, PA and Green Bay, WI before making its last stop in St. Louis, MO on Dec. 17th. Tickets are on sale now, and more info can be found via the band's website: https://moonfever.com.

Moon Fever – Dec 2023 Tour w/ Steel Panther

Fri Dec 1 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live - LINK

Sat Dec 2 - Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe - LINK

Sun Dec 3 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt - LINK

Tues Dec 5 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop - - SOLD OUT

Wed Dec 6 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop - LINK

Thurs Dec 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's - - LINK

Fri Dec 8 - Charles Town, WV Event Center at H'wood Casino LINK

Sun Dec 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre - LINK

Tues Dec 12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge - - LINK

Wed Dec 13 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center - - LINK

Fri Dec 15 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee - - LINK

Sat Dec 16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom - - LINK

Sun Dec 17 - St Louis, MO - The Factory - LINK

Earlier this year, Moon Fever released the high-octane track “Getting Loud,” which has been getting some mainstream love. Clocking in at #35 at Mediabase, the latest rocker from the Seattle quartet has moved up to #32 on the Billboard Rock charts. “Getting Loud” starts with driving guitars before the memorable vocals kick in showcasing the band's musical ties to their hometown.

The new single is available via all major DSP's and can be found through this link: https://vydia.lnk.to/GettingLoud, while the official music video - directed by Jim Louvau - can be seen here: https://youtu.be/_lhUZZI103s. A brand new video showcasing the quartet's fiery live show can be seen at the link here: https://youtu.be/uq8pAf58tQQ.