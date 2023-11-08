'Se Nou' Released By Tertulien Thomas And Prophete

With an unwavering passion and a musical journey that burns brighter than a thousand suns, multi-faceted artist Tertulien Thomas has produced a fusion that transcends boundaries. Pushing the boundaries of convention, he crafts sonic stories that resonate deep within the soul. Through velvety saxophone riffs and spellbinding vocals, his new collaboration with R&B artist Prophete: "Se Nou" weaves a narrative of a chance encounter that evolves into a timeless fairytale. The rhythm section grooves in perfect sync, mirroring the dance of two hearts destined to find one another. This captivating track fits perfectly on playlists like Bossa Nova, Café Bossa, Bossa Café, Coffee and Jazz, and Chillout Lounge. Written entirely in Haitian Creole, "Se Nou" offers World Jazz vibes that will transport you to a musical paradise. Their hit tells the story of serendipity and soulmates, marking the first collaboration between Tertulien and long-time friend Prophete.

"Over the past three years, Prophete and I have been meticulously crafting our song 'Se Nou', a collaboration born from a shared passion for jazz and vision for Haitian music that has finally come to fruition." - Tertulien Thomas

Tertulien's artistic journey began at a young age when he found his voice while soloing with the church choir. His signature sound is a mesmerizing fusion of gospel, 70's soul, and R&B with a foundation in classical training. It's a hypnotic blend that transcends musical boundaries, offering listeners a spellbinding journey through the soul, where each note is an invitation to the extraordinary. Tertulien made an impressive early impression in the global House music community with his first release on MoreHouse Records. His interpretation of the David Joseph classic "YOU CAN'T HIDE," alongside veteran Producers Groove Junkies & Reelsoul, soared to #1 on Traxsource's Top 100 Singles chart in just a few short days. The track also secured the #35 spot on Traxsource's Top 200 Soulful House Records of 2020.

In early 2021, Tertulien Thomas, along with Groove Junkies and ReelSoul, tackled the Keni Burke classic "Keep Rising To The Top." Their re-imagined 121 BPM House jam once again climbed to #1 on Traxsource. His future promises more hits, including a third #1 song with collaborators Groove Junkies & ReelSoul, covering an Ashford & Simpson classic.

Listen on Spotify here.