Scott Helman Shares New Video for 'Lois'

Today, Canadian pop singer/songwriter Scott Helman shares the official video for "Lois," the latest off his recent album Nonsuch Park (sa) available now on Warner Records. Scott co-directed the new video with long-time collaborator/director Ben Knechtel and enlisted Canadian actress Keara Graves and her real life partner Lavren to play the leading roles.

Most recently, Scott shared his stunning new original holiday song "Coming Home (For Christmas)." With delicate acoustic melodies, the song was written about being away from loves ones during the holidays and sounds like it's pulled straight out of your favorite Christmas rom-com.

Scott Helman has quickly established himself as one of Canada's leading singer-songwriters. Since the release of his breakthrough 2016 EP Augusta, the five-time JUNO Award nominee has dominated the Canadian music scene with 2017 debut full-length Hôtel de Ville and 2018 EP Hang Ups, earning two platinum and three gold certifications to date, plus collaborations with Alessia Cara and Hunter Hayes, as well as tours with the likes of Tegan and Sara, Shawn Mendes, Vance Joy, Walk Off The Earth, and Dean Lewis. Earlier this year, he dropped Nonsuch Park (sa), featuring explosive lead single "Wait No More," which made its debut as the #1 most added song at Canadian radio.

