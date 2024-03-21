Scoot Teasley Signs With Prescription Songs; Hear His New EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leading independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS is excited to announce the recent publishing agreement made with rising country artist-songwriter Scoot Teasley.

Brought into the talented roster by Prescription Songs A&R Hannah Montgomery Bay-Schuck, this marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his young and flourishing career. Following a string of successful single releases, Scoot's debut EP Country Back was released last month, February 23, on Hollow Point Records.

The title track “Country Back” and lead single “This Truck Still Misses You,” touted as a ‘Must-Hear Country Song' by Billboard, are highlights in the collection; check out the new “Country Back” music video here.

“I knew from the very start that Rx was centered around the idea of being a family,” Scoot shares. “From the very beginning I felt welcomed and accepted. Growing up my life was centered around family, so I knew Rx was the perfect fit for me. I can't wait to grow as a writer with this amazing group and continue to create music intentionally and boldly with them.”

Prescription Songs' Hannah Montgomery Bay-Schuck is equally as excited about this new partnership. “Being from North Georgia as well, the moment I heard Scoot's music I knew how authentic and real his storytelling is. His appreciation for country music mixed with his love for expanding genres immediately connected with me and the ethos at Prescription. We don't put any of our artists/writers in a box creatively and Scoot is no exception coming in with the variety of influences you hear in his music. We are so excited for Scoot to be a part of the family!!”

“From that initial call, the passion from Hannah was clear,” added Teasley's management team, Ashley Van Nuck and Kailyn Finnegan at Red Light Management. “Meeting Katie and the Rx team, everything simply clicked into place and they've been nothing short of welcoming to Scoot. We have full confidence that Scoot's music will not only thrive but also resonate deeply as he ventures into the next chapter of his writing career. This achievement is a shining testament to Scoot's talent, and we couldn't be more proud of what lies ahead for him and the dedicated team supporting him.”

Born and raised in Toccoa, Georgia, Teasley has been immersed in the world of music since his earliest days. With a deep-rooted passion for rhythm and melody, he initially found his groove behind the drum kit and in the church pews fostering a lifelong love of music. Drawing inspiration from artists like Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers, Scoot is on a mission to carve out his unique niche within the world of country music.

From his debut single, the emotionally charged “Let Me Move On,” to the soulful resonance of “Nothin' On Me,” “Moonshine,” and “Perfect Season,” Teasley has been on the rise, captivating audiences and stirring hearts with his heartfelt songs. His single “The Chop” helped to solidify his presence in the music scene as it became an anthem for the Braves baseball team, resonating with sports and music fans alike.

The Country Back EP was produced by Chris Utley (Sony Music Publishing) and features songs written by Teasley and debuts his first outside cut as an independent artist. He had the opportunity to collaborate with songwriters Dave Brainard, Garrett Jacobs, Ben Snelling, Jon Stark, Mason Thornley and Chris Utley on the project and he's thrilled with how it turned out.

As Scoot's musical journey continues to unfold, his dedication to crafting unforgettable country music experiences remains unwavering. Stay tuned for more soul-stirring tunes on the horizon.

Photo credit: Ayla Kress