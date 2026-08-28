Scarlet House Releases Debut Album ANGELS, Performs at Vans Warped Tour Orlando

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Scarlet House, a one-man act redefining nu-gaze, has released his debut album, Angels, out everywhere now.

Across 14 tracks, Angels traces the fragile, often complicated evolution of relationships from the intoxicating rush of connection on songs like 'With You' and 'Fly' to the quiet unraveling and emotional aftermath explored on 'Oceans,' 'Who We Were,' and 'Chemtrails.' Hazy guitars, atmospheric production, and unfiltered lyricism give the album a dreamlike intimacy, as Scarlet House explores nostalgia, emotional dependency, and the fear of letting go while finding beauty in the memories that linger. Expansive and emotionally charged, Angels captures Scarlet House's signature ability to turn deeply personal experiences into immersive soundscapes, resulting in a debut that feels like revisiting the past through the blur of a late-night drive.

'Angels is essentially written from the perspective of replaying a relationship in your head after it has ended, start to end,' explains Scarlet House. 'It's a nostalgia trip of everything that comes with the experience of being in love.'

The album follows his 2024 release, Homecoming, which cemented Scarlet House as one of the artists pushing the boundaries of the genre and earned him the title of 'the future of shoegaze' from VICE. Angels sees him stepping into a bolder, more reflective era. Across the record, Scarlet House wears his heart on his sleeve, exploring love, loss, memory, and the quiet devastation that comes with watching people, places, and versions of ourselves slip away. Blending hazy shoegaze textures with grunge, alternative rock, and atmospheric production, Angels transforms deeply personal experiences into something expansive and universally resonant.

The album's first single, 'Cherish,' established its emotional foundation with a grungy, cathartic meditation on savoring a connection while knowing it may not last. 'Running Out Of Time' and 'Made For You' continue to peel back the layers of Angels, revealing increasingly vulnerable glimpses into Scarlet House's evolving perspective on relationships, longing, and the fleeting nature of connection. Together, the songs paint a portrait of an artist embracing both the beauty and heartbreak of impermanence, resulting in his most intimate and emotionally expansive work to date.

2026 has been an impressive live year for Scarlet House as well, seeing him hit the road earlier this summer supporting Violent Vira on a full US tour, followed by a June run opening Flawed Mangoes. In July, he took the stage at Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, as well as treated fans to a special acoustic performance at Emo Nite's Camp Emo Nite tent at the festival. He is set to perform an album release show in his hometown of Charlotte, NC, and will return to the Warped stage in November for the festival's Orlando, FL date.

Tracklist

Start

With You

Fly

Cherish

Oceans

Who We Were

Heart to Heart

Running Out Of Time

Angels

Blow Your High

Made For You

Chemtrails

Asheville

End

Scarlet House Live Dates

August 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Abstractica

November 14-15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour

Scarlet House, a 25-year-old one-man band from Charlotte, NC, has been building a presence in the alternative music scene by transforming personal experiences—including a battle with Stage 2 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and a childhood of homelessness—into songwriting that has independently garnered tens of millions of streams, bolstered by a strong TikTok presence and collaborations with Amira Elfeky and Flawed Mangoes. He has been recognized by Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit and Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, and released his debut mixtape 'Homecoming' in the winter of 2024. In 2025, he sold out debut headline shows in NYC and LA, completed a full North American small-cap room headline tour, and served as direct support for Jutes.

Photo Credit: Briscoe Park / BriscoePark LLC.



Photo Credit: Briscoe Park / BriscoePark LLC.

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