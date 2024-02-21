Saxkboy Kd Takes Flight on New Single 'All Doves'

Houston-born rapper SaxkBoy KD is primed to take flight with his new single and music video, “All Doves,” released today via Cash Money Records.

Backed by a head-nodding energetic production, SaxkBoy KD showcases the depth of his dynamic style and his melodic wordplay “All Doves” is another infectious song with an irresistible chorus similar to his previous single, “Spells” featuring Taylor Richard. The accompanying “All Doves” visual displays different sides of his multifaceted personality.

Since signing with Cash Money last year, KD continues to captivate new audiences and builds momentum with each release. “Spells” received plugs from Sheen Magazine and HipHopSince1987 and is starting to get traction on DSPs. In 2023 he also released “Candy (Sweet & Juicy)” featuring Lah Pat as well as a collaborative EP with fellow H-Town rapper That Mexican OT, The Show Must Go On.

The EP has amassed 11M+ global streams and the official video for the lead single, "Just Talking" recently surpassed 1M+ views. The critically acclaimed EP and singles have earned co-signs from All Hip Hop, Hype Magazine, Remixed Magazine, Dirty Glove Bastard, and more. SaxkBoy KD also dropped a Chopped and Screwed Version of the EP produced by Houston's own, the legendary OG Ron C The Show Must Go On: Chopped Not Slopped.

About Saxkboy KD

Saxkboy KD ignites a blaze amidst new hip-hop hopefuls. His melodic drawl a familiar but rebellious rendition of Deep South storytelling, is reminiscent of the late 80s legends of “Dirty Souf” rappers UGK. His moniker, Saxkboy KD, naturally came from a reputation of always having sacks cash on him and an abbreviation of his actual name.

High stepping into manhood, Saxkboy KD has already lived a life that rivals most urban fiction. Born at the family reunion in Jasper, Texas, he was destined to be a musically inclined child rocking front porches and living rooms since he was seven while vibing with family and friends to old school RnB hits and soul jams.

Some of Saxkboy KD's earliest Hip-Hop influences were already legends including Ice Cube & Snoop Dogg, 2Pac and the Wu-Tang Clan. Their lyrics began to hold new meaning as Saxkboy KD's life hit hardest during adolescence.