Sawyer Fredericks Announces 2021 Fall Tour Dates With The Accidentals

Sawyer Fredericks announces his Fall 2021 tour dates today. The tour will be a co-bill with The Accidentals and will begin on 9/29 in Traverse City, MI with a few solo dates then Sawyer will be joined in Chicago on 10/10 by his band - Jerome Goosman, Chris Thomas, and Gannon Ferrell - as they continue on through the Midwest, then hit the Northeast and end in the Southeast with the final date in Memphis, TN on November 7. This will be Sawyer's first tour supporting his Spring of 2020 release, Flowers For You, as his planned album release tour was canceled due to the pandemic, and will be an album release tour for The Accidentals as they release their long-awaited Vessel album.

Flowers For You features 12 original songs that showcase the depth of Fredericks' songwriting talent and are played in his self-described "free range folk" vein. As Concert Hopper describes, "with his second independent album, Flowers For You, Fredericks is expanding his sound even more, moving from bluesy folk into more expansive Americana, rock, and tinges of jazz." Songs from Flowers For You premiered with Billboard, American Songwriter, People Magazine and DittyTV and two won top awards from the 18th annual Independent Music Awards. The album was included in No Depression Readers' 50 Favorite Roots Music Albums of 2020. Since the release of the album, "Born" has been in rotation on SiriusXM's Coffee House channel, was covered by Amazon Music's editorial 'Fresh Folk and Americana' playlist and a video for the song was recently released as a thank you to Fredericks' Patreon subscribers. See it here. In January 2021 in advance of the inauguration, Sawyer released his rendition of the iconic "What A Wonderful World" with an accompanying animated video.

This tour is not the first collaboration between Sawyer and The Accidentals. Katie Larson and Sav Buist of The Accidentals contributed strings to two songs on Flowers For You, "Lies You Tell" and "Days Go By", and were also featured in the pandemic-era video for "Lies You Tell" which premiered on DittyTV (view it here).

"I heard about The Accidentals through mutual artist friends, May Erlewine and Joshua Davis. We met briefly at Folk Alliance and AmericanaFest, but we really formed a connection at a songwriters in-the-round performance in Michigan. I was so impressed by their performance and artistry, I knew I wanted to collaborate with them on my upcoming album, Flowers For You," Sawyer recalls.

"The Accidentals have great energy on stage and a very driven work ethic. In addition to the fun of touring with good friends, I also feel I will learn and grow a lot through working with them."

The Accidentals-Sav Buist, Katie Larson, and Michael Dause-will be touring in support of their new album, Vessel releasing on Oct 1, 2021. The multi-faceted band has shared stages with legendary musicians across the country and globe, played strings for international superstars like BTS, and backed up jam-band mainstay Keller Williams in their side-project The Keller Williams Accident, but in their Northern Michigan quarantining, they finished the album they started recording in 2018 with award winning producers, Tucker Martine (The Decemberists, Neko Case) and John Congleton (St Vincent, Sarah Jaffe). In the midst of a worldwide shutdown, the Accidentals took it upon themselves to produce the final songs for the album in a makeshift attic studio, a couple great mic's, and lots of time. Vessel is a full-length album about perspective. It's about overcoming, tuning out the toxicity, and being kinder to yourself. The album's Americana lyrics, pop melodies, and punk energy make for a killer live show...

General on-sale for the tour is Fri 06/04. On-sale dates may vary between cities, visit www.sawyerfredericks.com or www.theaccidentalsmusic.com for more info.

See Sawyer Fredericks and The Accidentals on Tour:

9/29 Traverse City Opera House - Traverse City, MI *

9/30 Traverse City Opera House - Traverse City, MI *

10/1 State Theatre - Bay City, MI *

10/2 The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI *

10/3 Beachland Tavern - Cleveland, OH *

10/7 Great Lakes Center For The Arts (Blissfest) - Petoskey, MI *

10/8 Cheboygan Opera House (Blissfest) - Cheboygan, MI *

10/9 Calvin University - Grand Rapids, IN *

10/10 City Winery - Chicago, IL

10/13 Lake Michigan College Mendel Center - Benton Harbor, MI

10/14 Riverdog Concert Series - Wakeman, OH

10/16 Daryl's House - Pawling, NY

10/17 Club Passim - Boston, MA

10/20 City Winery Loft - New York, NY

10/21 Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

10/22 The Linda - Albany, NY

10/23 Jonathon's - Ogunquit, ME

10/24 Voices Cafe Presents @ The Bijou - Bridgeport, CT

10/26 Ardmore Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

10/27 Ramshead Tavern - Annapolis, MD

10/28 City Winery Main Room - Washington DC

10/30 Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC

10/31 City Winery Main Room - Atlanta, GA

11/3 City Winery Main Room - Nashville, TN

11/7 The Quonset - Memphis, TN