Braden Hull Releases New Single 'Trucks Are For' About Heartbreak and Healing

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Country artist Braden Hull has released a new single titled TRUCKS ARE FOR, a song that addresses themes of heartbreak and emotional recovery.

The single was released on July 24, 2026. Written by Hull, Melody Federer, Autumn Buysse, and Frank Legeay, the upbeat anthem centers on Hull finding confidence and solace in the driver's seat of his truck. With the top down, windows cracked, and stereo up, he takes to the open road to get over a recent breakup.

'Leaving a relationship ain't always easy. Sometimes you have to know when it's best to make that call. I gotta say though, it can seem easier when you have a truck. When it's time to load up, hit that door, knowing in your heart it's time to move on...you realize that's what 'Trucks Are For,'' said Braden Hull.

Hull has amassed three million streams across platforms. He is currently climbing the Mediabase radio chart with his most-streamed heartbreak anthem 'End This Way.' Additionally, Hull is opening over 20 dates on country star Sara Evans' We Got The Beat tour through winter 2026. Hull is also scheduled to appear on SiriusXM Channel 146 at 1 p.m. Central for an exclusive interview on the Road Dog Trucking channel.

About Braden Hull

North Carolina native Braden Hull is quickly making his mark on Nashville's music industry. The 23-year-old former firefighter began writing original music and playing guitar several years ago, as a way to express the obstacles and feelings he was facing in life. The vulnerability expressed in his lyrics is resonating with music fans worldwide, emotionally affecting thousands of listeners. His first release, 'Falling Out Of Love,' debuted in 2023 and was accompanied by an emotional TikTok video, addressing his parents' divorce. The viral video continues to gain traction while bringing comfort to people in similar situations. The small-town musician gives back to his Lexington community, honoring his roots and supporting others. Last year, he hosted and headlined the inaugural 'Braden's Christmas Wish' benefit concerts to raise money and provide a Christmas for families in need during the holidays. Hull signed a record deal with Melody Place – home to country star Sara Evans – and has released several singles, including 'End This Way,' 'Coulda Been Love,' 'Hey Son,' and more, already charting in the Top 50 of MusicRow's Country Breakout Radio Chart. Following his signing, Hull has been onstage alongside country music hitmakers Craig Morgan, Little Texas, Vince Gill, Whey Jennings, and breakout stars Gavin Adcock and Vincent Mason. In addition, he recently toured with Six Pack Coverage, traveling to major college campuses across North America. His recent single, 'End This Way,' has become his most-streamed song to date and was featured by Country Central, Fort Nash, HOLLER, Lowkey Country, Stage Right Secrets, and others. He will open 20+ dates for Sara Evans' We Got The Beat tour through fall 2026. For more information about Braden Hull, visit bradenhullmusic.com.

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