Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile & More Perform at Florida 'Mothership Weekend' Festival

Known for creating the innovative and much-lauded Music Vacation experience, Topeka confirms another exciting experience will hit the shores of Miramar Beach next spring—Brandi Carlile’s “Mothership Weekend” is set for May 10-12, 2024.

Created as an annual Mother’s Day celebration, the second iteration of this three-day music vacation will feature two performances from Carlile in addition to Bonnie Raitt, Sara Bareilles, Black Pumas, Nickel Creek, The Hanseroth Twins, Devon Gilfillian, and S.G. Goodman.

Guests can register for presale access starting Tuesday, December 5th at 2pm ET, until Sunday, December 10th at 6pm ET. Passes will be available for general purchase Friday, December 15th at 2pm ET.

“Mothership Weekend” joins Topeka’s ever-growing lineup of Music Vacation experiences, including Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “Sun, Sand and Soul Beach Weekend,” which will see the band take the stage for two of the three nights, plus performances by JJ Grey & Mofro, The Teskey Brothers, Blackberry Smoke, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Maggie Rose, Duane Betts and Karina Rykman. Set for May 2-4, 2024, more info and passes are HERE.

Moon Crush will return for its fourth year with a “Pink Moon” installment April 18-21, 2024, boasting a stellar lineup of Noah Kahan, Lake Street Dive, Marcus King, The Revivalists, Charley Crockett, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Head and the Heart, Dawes, Larkin Poe and more. Passes are on sale now HERE.

The following weekend will see Lauren Daigle’s “Kaleidoscope Beach Weekend,” April 25-27, 2024. The three evenings of music with performances by Daigle all three nights, including a special Worship night, plus headliners Jon Batiste, Natalie Hemby, Kari Jobe, Ellie Holcomb and more. Passes are on sale now HERE.

Topeka unveiled their one-of-a-kind Music Vacation in 2021 with the first installment of Moon Crush—the first multi-day destination event in the country following COVID. They immediately gained nationwide recognition for their innovative take on the classic music festival. The inaugural event saw a host of praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Uproxx, People, American Songwriter and more.

Guests can enjoy close proximity to the beautiful beaches and vacation activities during the day, followed by evenings of music from some of the biggest household names performing on one huge outdoor stage. Family-friendly accommodations are available to ensure everyone feels at home at this Music Vacation built for everyone.

By reserving a personal Cove for friends and family, guests can enjoy the shows in their own private space complete with on demand food and drink hand delivered by one of the incredible Topeka team members (within five minutes!). The creation of Coves means not wasting precious time in long concession lines, giving attendees more time to create memories “Crushin’” on their loved ones and favorite artists.

About Topeka:

Welcome to Topeka, where we redefine the music vacation experience. Nestled close to the picturesque Seascape Beach, our innovative venue offers a unique "No Line" concert experience, where guests can immerse in live music from the comfort of their personal Cove. With offerings ranging from local culinary delights, beverage and merchandise delivered within minutes to the inclusionary approach with no VIP areas, every detail caters to genuine music enjoyment and authentic human connections.

Inspired by a scene from "Almost Famous", Topeka is a community that prioritizes real connections, moments under the moon, and the power of live music. Whether you're a family, a couple, a group of friends, or coming solo, the Topeka team looks after you and ensures an unparalleled blend of music, beach, and connection. Topeka was created by Andy Levine, Founder of Sixthman.