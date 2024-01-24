Samstone X Aktive Unveil New Anthem 'My Favourite Game' Ft. The Cardigans

Rising UK DJ and producer Samstone and AKTIVE have teamed up to release their new single ‘My Favourite Game' ft. The Cardigans, via RCA Records UK.

Premiered by UKF, ‘My Favourite Game' blends rolling percussion with atmospheric vocals and a DnB bassline, the track gives The Cardigans' iconic track a completely new identity and is a true indicator to the depth of Samstone and AKTIVE's artistry.

With online activity buzzing around the release, including more than 700k TikTok views on the track alone and fan rumours circulating that Fred Again might be behind it, Samstone and AKTIVE are poised to make a big impression with their new single.

Speaking about the track, Samstone said: ‘I don't think I've ever been as excited for a release as I am for My Favourite Game. Working with Aktive to get this track sounding as good as it does has been an incredible process, and getting The Cardigans onboard to make it all official was the icing on the cake. I can't wait to see what happens once we release this track into the world'

AKTIVE adds:'To be given the opportunity to work on something as iconic as the cardigans “favourite game” is the kind of thing I could only have dreamt about when I started out as a producer. To watch the whole project come to fruition with Samstone has been an amazing experience. Its difficult to express how excited I am to finally get this out there and share it with the world'.

Samstone is an artist and producer whose potential knows no bounds. Versatility is at his core; from heavy DnB to mainstream interludes, his live DJ sets and self-produced music have topped charts and wowed crowds from his hometown of Shepshed all the way to the Czech Republic.

Uploading some of his first mixes to SoundCloud while still at school and building initial relationships within the DnB community, Samstone says that only his friends listened to his music back then. Now, things have changed.

‘Thumpy', a track that pushed Samstone's sonic boundaries with its relentless DnB energy, achieved notable success by topping the DnB & New and Hot charts on SoundCloud. Bootleg remixes of Nathan Dawe and Bru-C's ‘Oh Baby' and OneRepublic's ‘I Ain't Worried' from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack further positioned Samstone among more mainstream audiences.

But having reached out to The Cardigans after a stroke of genius to propel their song into a new dimension in 2024, Samstone now has one of the year's most exciting DnB bangers at his fingertips.

Shane Boyle, otherwise known as AKTIVE is a DnB DJ & producer from London. With influences such as The Prototypes, Sub Focus, Rene LaVice, Kanine and Macky Gee to name a few, AKTIVE's unique style of DnB crosses the bridge from dancefloor drum and bass to jump up with huge riffs and fierce drum patterns.

With releases on Rene LaVices imprint ‘DeVice', AKTIVE has gone from strength to strength. Tracks such as ‘Higher' have gained support from Koven, High Contrast, Sub Focus, Hybrid Minds, Mollie Collins, Dimension, Holygoof and Don Diablo. His remix on Armin van Buren's imprint ‘Armada' has also proven that AKTIVE's hard-hitting style of DnB transcends genres and appeals to an even wider audience.

Samstone x AKTIVE's ‘My Favourite Game' ft. The Cardigans is out now!