Samm Henshaw Shares Music Video for New Single

Fast-rising talent Samm Henshaw has now revealed the official music video for his latest single 'The World Is Mine'.



Draped in classic soul sensibilities, 'The World Is Mine' is a confident track that displays a musical maturity far beyond Henshaw's years and has received early support from the likes of MistaJam and Yasmin Evans on BBC Radio 1Xtra. Directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch, the captivating, Tarantino-esque official video initially portrays an attractive couple driving a sports car across the desert. In a sinister turn of events, the car is then pulled over and the boot is opened to reveal Henshaw who has been taken hostage.



Tipped as one to watch in 2019 by YouTube, The Independent, Metro and Blues & Soul amongst others, Henshaw started the year in fine fashion, releasing the scintillating, gospel-infused hit 'Church' alongside Atlanta-based duo EARTHGANG. The track has amassed over 7 million Spotify streams to date and made it onto the BBC Radio 1 B-list.



It follows on from a performance at Electric Brixton in May and a sold-out headline show at Scala last October. Henshaw has previously toured and worked with artists on both sides of the Atlantic, including Chance The Rapper, Pharrell, Rag'n'Bone Man and Maverick Sabre - citing the likes of Lauryn Hill, John Legend, Michael Jackson and Marvin Gaye as key musical influences amongst his South London adolescence.



An artist seemingly destined for the top, Samm Henshaw displays the full extent of his musical talents on 'The World Is Mine'.





