Same Same But Different Festival Announces Initial Lineup

Same Same But Different Festival (SSBD) is excited to unveil the lineup for their second annual music and arts festival happening Sept 20-21, 2019. This two-day event will celebrate the end of summer in a jaw-dropping setting and feature a diverse range of multi-genre musical acts across the festival's two stages. Headliners Baauer and Beats Antique will be joined by Turkuaz, Exmag, Cofresi,Megan Hamilton, Capyac, Baby Fuzz and many more. Music lovers across Southern California will be treated to alternating performances allowing attendees to experience each artist on the lineup without having to choose between overlapping set-times. A confirmed listing of the initial lineup is below. More artists will be announced soon.



Same Same But Different is as much about the music as it is the location. Set at the scenicLake Perris Recreational Campgrounds just outside of Los Angeles and San Diego, festival attendees can enjoy breath-taking views of palm trees, mountain scenery, and beachy landscape or take advantage of the lake's many amenities. In between concert sets with toes in the sand, guests can choose from recreational activities such as hiking, swimming, and paddle boarding, and relaxing offerings such as yoga classes, the SSBD beach bar, or even the "Coconut Club" which serves fresh cut coconuts on the beach. "We're musicians ourselves, so the music always comes first for us but we strive to create a relaxed, welcoming environment where you can explore, swim, hike and play through the weekend." says Brad Sweet, co-founder of Same Same But Different.



Tier One Early Bird General Admission and VIP passes are sold out, but Tier Two Early Bird General Admission and VIP passes are still available for $145 and $244, respectfully. Once Tier Two Early Bird General Admission tickets are sold out, prices will increase to $160. Passes include camping and admission into the festival for both Friday and Saturday. VIP ticket packages include early entry, access to a shaded VIP Lounge, access to premiere viewing areas, private air conditioned VIP bathroom facilities, complimentary snacks and refreshments (while supplies last), and private VIP bar.



To purchase weekend passes, or get more information about the full Same Same But Different festival experience, visit: www.ssbdfest.com. For more information about the camping packages, please visit https://www.ssbdfest.com/camping-1. For information on payment plans, please visit https://www.ssbdfest.com/tickets

Same Same But Different Initial Lineup:



Baauer

Beats Antique

Turkuaz

Exmag

Cofresi

Megan Hamilton

Capyac

Baby Fuzz

Boostive

Elektric Voodoo

Casmalia

Equanimous

Aviator Stash

Moves Collective

Chugboat

Coral Bells

Fashion Jackson

Mdrn Hstry

AJ Froman

Mimi Zulu

Paige Kohler

Casey Turner Music

Oscar Ceballos

Another Monkey

Subko

Qulture

And more!





