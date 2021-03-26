Sam Ryder Debuts New Single 'Tiny Riot'

Sam Ryder has announced details of his stunning new single "Tiny Riot" which is available now on all streaming platforms via Parlophone Records/Elektra Records.

"Tiny Riot" is a dramatic tour-de-force which showcases the incredible power and range of Sam's voice. The song was written by Sam alongside Max Wolfang and Amy Wadge (Grammy award for Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud") and produced by Koz (Madonna, Nicki Minay, Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa).

Sam says of the track, "'Tiny Riot' is about turning an outward expression of force into an inward expression of revolution."

"Tiny Riot" follows the incredible success of Sam's debut single "Whirlwind," which shot to #1 on multiple DSPs across the world upon its release. The track has gained over 3 million global streams and was followed by a live acoustic rendition, available HERE. He recently performed his debut show from London's York Hall to an online audience of over 43,000.

Sam spent much of his adult life touring, writing and performing in bands before embarking on this new chapter as a solo artist. As the world was being put into lockdown in March, he uploaded the first of his now infamous covers. They quickly caught the attention of some famous fans (think Justin Bieber, Sia, Alicia Keys and Elton John) - with compilations of his videos appearing on The Ellen Show, BBC's Newsbeat and more. As the videos kept coming, so did the fans - with his socials standing at over 11 million followers to date and hundreds of thousands of comments. Sam rounded-off his incredible year with TikTok crowning his account as the most popular UK artist account of 2020.

Sam has spent the last few months writing and recording original songs with some of the finest writers and producers from around the world which are set to continue his meteoric rise.

Listen to "Tiny Riot" here: