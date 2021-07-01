Sam Ryder Debuts New Single 'July'

Sam Ryder has announced debuted his stunning new single "July," which is available now via Parlophone Records/Elektra Records.

"July" sees Ryder reunited with his "Tiny Riot" writing partners Amy Wadge (Grammy-award winning writer - Ed Sheeran "Thinking Out Loud") and Max Wolfgang. The stripped-back piano intro perfectly showcases the full range of Sam's powerful voice, which soars throughout the song.

Sam says of the track, "'July' is all about seeing the light after a period of darkness. Whether we're watching the blooms waking up outside in nature or experiencing an inner awakening after the longest year, I think we're all ready to say hello, July."

"July" follows the success of Sam's previous singles "Whirlwind" and "Tiny Riot," which topped iTunes charts worldwide and have racked up tens of millions of global streams and over 4.5 million YouTube views. He recently performed his debut show from London's York Hall to an online audience of nearly 50,000 viewers.

Sam has spent much of his adult life touring, writing and performing in bands before embarking on this new chapter as a solo artist. As the world was being put into lockdown in March, he uploaded the first of his now infamous covers. They quickly caught the attention of some famous fans (think Justin Bieber, Sia, Alicia Keys and Elton John) - with compilations of his videos appearing on The Ellen Show, BBC's Newsbeat and more. As the videos kept coming, so did the fans - with his socials standing at over 13 million followers to date and hundreds of thousands of comments. Sam rounded-off his incredible year with TikTok crowning his account as the most popular UK artist account of 2020.

Sam has spent the last few months writing and recording original songs with some of the finest writers and producers from around the world as he prepares to release his debut EP, which is set to continue his meteoric rise.