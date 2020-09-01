Sam Lamar Drops Gritty Single 'The Execution'

The track is full of eerie build ups, filthy bass drops and aggressive trap melodies.

On Sam Lamar's "The Execution," the Montreal-based musician carves out a gritty soundscape with eerie build ups, filthy bass drops and aggressive trap melodies.



After kicking off the year with a selection as one of Your EDM's "Top 40 Artists To Watch In 2020," Sam Lamar is enjoying a rapid rise within the bass music scene. His thoughtful productions have seen support from heavyweights such as Excision, Illenium, Porter Robinson and Knife Party.

"The Execution" follows Sam's emotional dubstep heater "You" alongside Lucii, as well as his Major Arcana: Origins concept EP. On Major Arcana: Origins, Sam showcased the intricacies that go into all of his productions, basing each of the three tracks off of different Major Arcana tarot cards. With releases on labels such as Kannibalen Records, Circus Records and now Dim Mak's New Noise, it's clear that the up-and-comer's future is written in the cards.



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.

Listen to "The Execution" here:

