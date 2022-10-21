Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Himself Announces Second Album 'Never Let Me Go'

The new album is due January 27, 2023.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Swiss-American Fondue Western™ baritone Sam Himself announces second album, Never Let Me Go, due January 27, 2023.

The ten-track LP marks the latest collaboration of "Swiss-born, Gotham-bred" (SPIN) indie rocker Sam Koechlin with his longtime producer / "Second Beatle" Daniel Schlett (Iggy Pop; The War on Drugs) and mastering engineer Greg Calbi (David Bowie; Bruce Springsteen), and features Chris Egan (Solange; Blood Orange) on drums and Josh "JD" Werner (Ghostface Killah; CocoRosie) on bass.

Singles Golden Days (Sept 16) and Never Let Me Go (July 22), the album's title track, offer a taste of what to expect from the "King of Tears'" (Radiotélévision Suisse) sophomore effort: a soundtrack for the first day after what looked like the last, fueled by the madness of a rapidly accelerating career trajectory, the thrill of touring with his band again, and the promise of a reopening world whose studios, stages and dance floors we get to share again at long last. In 2021, Sam released his debut album, Power Ballads, a largely home-recorded yet "well-crafted set of atmospheric post-punk" (KEXP) to international acclaim.

To promote his upcoming second LP, Sam recently announced the first leg of his European Tour in early 2023, confirming stops in Berlin, Vienna, Hamburg and Zurich, with many more to follow (incl. a New York showcase in December and string of US dates this spring).

Meanwhile, the two-time Swiss Music Award nominee is closing out a busy 2022, which saw him playing dozens shows in and around Switzerland, completing his first German tour in addition to recording his new LP at producer Schlett's Strange Weather Studio in Brooklyn, with his second collaboration with the Basel Symphony Orchestra and a mini-run with Icelandic songwriter Ásgeir.

As featured by KCRW, KEXP, SPIN Magazine, Consequence of Sound, Under The Radar, American Songwriter, The Philadelphia Globe, FLUX.FM (GE), radioeins (GE), DIFFUS Magazin (GE), FIP Radio (FR), Les oreilles curieuses (FR), Swiss National Radiotelevision SRF (CH), Schweizer Illustrierte (CH), Danger Mouse Jukebox, 20 Minuten, BZ - Basellandschaftliche Zeitung, and many more.




