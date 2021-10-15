Salt Creek Shares Debut Album 'Out of the Sky'

90s grunge and midwestern roots inspired band Salt Creek are excited to share their introspective, driving, and refreshingly relatable debut album Out Of The Sky - out today via Tooth and Nail.

On Out of the Sky Salt Creek shares, "This record is about being yourself, talking to someone when you aren't feeling too hot, and knowing that s gets better on the other side of things. A lot has happened in the last year or two, everyone is going through something or another right now, hopefully this album is a reminder that they're not alone in feeling that way, and there is more out there beyond that feeling."

Ahead of the release of Out of the Sky, Salt Creek shared singles "INVU", "Soul Jar," "High Horse" and most recently "The Vine." "INVU" illustrates the feeling of being isolated and abandoned by a close friend when you are in a sad, hopeless state of mind. "Soul Jar", another hard-hitting song, describes the feeling of wanting to escape who you are and become a new person. "High Horse" discusses the idea of rising above the hate and negative thoughts that people are so quick to put out in the world.

"The Vine" focuses on looking back on past relationships through rose-colored glasses, allowing your heart to give less-than-pleasant memories a makeover despite what the rational part of your brain may say. The singles have landed the band coverage from sites like Loudwire, The Alternative, and placements on Spotify Playlists; New Noise, All New Rock, New Alt Rock Mixtape and more.

Salt Creek is an alternative rock band from Lincoln, Nebraska. Inspired by 90's grunge and their midwestern roots, the four members-Chase Thompson, Nathan Richardson, Zach Chrastil, and Nathan Skinner-write songs that are introspective, driving, and refreshingly relatable. From naming their band after the town's local river to letting their music influence each song's lyrical theme, Salt Creek doesn't reach far for inspiration. By appreciating where they came from and observing where they are now, the group's built a reputation for writing songs that feels and sound like classic rock should.

Since starting 2017, the band has released two EP's, garnered a loyal fanbase, and partnered with Tooth & Nail Records. Their new releases are more dynamic and direct, offering familiar tones of amplified guitars and crisp bass lines while honing an artistic element that speaks to the human spirit.

Salt Creek is Nathan Richardson (guitar), Zach Chrastil (bass), Chase Thompson (vocals), and Nate Skinner (drums).

Listen to the new album here: