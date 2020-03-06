Salt Ashes Releases New EP

Brighton, UK-based singer SALT ASHES released her new EP counting crosses today via OK! Good Records, her most dynamic collection of songs yet. Produced by Louis Souyave (St. Blue, TALES, Felicity Abbott), the EP sees the singer-songwriter taking her unique synth-pop to the next level. Salt Ashes first burst into the dance music scene with her signature dark songs and melodies with a zeitgeist club sound, all of which inspired by Giorgio Moroder's blend of disco and epic dark atmospheres.



"My artist friend Rosanne Lewis and I got home at 3 AM after a night out and we messed around on one of my synths in my bedroom and this fell out of us," says Salt Ashes (real name: Veiga Sanches) about the title track of the EP. "We demoed it there and then I whispered the vocals out so we didn't wake up our housemates. We stayed up until 7 AM finishing it because we were so hyped. Louis Souyave produced it and brought it to life. I've never had someone so 'in my head' who understood exactly what I want more than he did. It was very collaborative too which makes me even more in love with the record as a whole."

Salt Ashes released her first full self-titled debut album in 2016, produced by Daniel Fridholm (AKA Cruelty), which quickly gained popularity with music fans worldwide. She has since released a string of successful singles, including "Girls," "Go All Out," "Totally Faking," and a mesmerizing cover of Madonna's "Into The Groove." She kicked off last year with a live performance and Q&A at Apple's flagship store in London, where she also debuted the music video for her single "Don't". Now, Salt Ashes is back - delivering some of her strongest vocal performances to date and blending her dance/electronic influences with dark atmospheres and introspective lyrics. The EP solidifies her as an "Artist to Watch" for both the genre and in the UK music scene.



counting crosses is out now via OK! Good Records.

Photo credit: Lucrecia Taormina





