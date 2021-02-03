Saintseneca Share New Single 'All You've Got Is Everyone'

Today Saintseneca has released their first new single since mid 2019, a heartfelt track titled "All You've Got Is Everyone". "Here's to hoping that Auld Lang Syne will keep old anxieties gone," Little ruminates in the song. Listen to it below.

"I wanted to write a Christmas song, but it didn't feel right this time," lead singer and songwriter Zac Little explains. "So I thought about old new years and made a Valentine. I miss everyone, and I figure a song is kind of like a little tent. A place in space and time - you can pack it up and take it with you, get it out when you need it, and I like to imagine being together inside."

Saintseneca released their latest album Pillar of Na in the summer of 2018. Memory is the common thread running throughout the Columbus folk-punk band's fourth LP. The album's name is rooted in remembrance, referencing the Genesis story of Lot's wife who looks back at a burning Sodom after God instructs her not to. She looks back, and God turns her into a pillar of salt. "Na," meanwhile, is the chemical symbol for sodium. "Nah" is a passive refusal and the universal song word. It means nothing and stands for nothing. It is "as it is."

Produced by Mike Mogis (Bright Eyes, Rilo Kiley), Pillar of Na took much longer to finish than Little initially envisioned. After completing what he thought would be the finished album, Little instead pushed himself further. "I wrote three records worth of material," he says. "Initially, I think I was a little afraid to finish some of these songs. They felt close and important to me. I really wanted to get it right, and finally it felt like it was time-the baby had to get born."

Photo Credit: Leticia Wiggins