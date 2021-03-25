Saint Sinner Releases Video for 'Rainbow Road'

Saint Sinner just released her second single of 2021, "Rainbow Road." It's the latest release from a collection of music that is uniquely her own, to be shared throughout the year. "I'm putting music out for the future. That's what this is about. Everything we do has a butterfly effect and mine is imprinting in a special way," notes Saint Sinner's Hannah Cottrell. "Rainbow Road" is the first special look into the instrumental odyssey of Saint Sinner. The songwriter, composer, producer and performer wrote, modified, performed or coded every piece of this music together and is why, a few years into her musical career, she really began to see herself as a composer.

"This is one of those songs I made in a black-hole type of experience where I lost all sense of time, my location never crosses my mind, and I only think about the song, where it's going, where it takes us and how it ends," notes Cottrell. "How the sound is perceived by the ears and the brain, and how it influences our emotion and nostalgia." Of the sample she uses in the song, she adds "The lyrics profess 'in the darkness I feel lighter,' which is another brilliant way to talk about the basic moral concept of Saint Sinner: the balance."

Listen to "Rainbow Road" via ThisSongIsSick and here: https://ffm.to/saintsinner_rainbowroad.

"'Rainbow Road' is a taste of the expanse in my live shows. I produced this during a session from a solo night at Panoram Studios in Mexico City, where I live, and the video was created from tranquility the morning after we shot the 'Couch Business' video." The "Rainbow Road" video is directed by Mauricio Castillo and, in the video, Saint Sinner is wearing a striking outfit by local Mexican designer and friend Edgar Aguilera.

Prior to "Rainbow Road," Cottrell released the single "Couch Business" along with the Joey Muñoz-directed video, filmed at the same location as the new video in Tepoztlan, Mexico. Hear the stunning song and watch the captivating video here.

Saint Sinner is about freedom, love and balance. Balance pertaining mostly to our inner and outer selves, but not limited from the balances of work, life, travel, emotion. While Cottrell composed and produced the record, she adds "there is nothing about Saint Sinner that has been done alone." Written and recorded over the past several years and featuring collaborators from across the world, Saint Sinner's new music showcases composition, recording and mixing, production skill and already-proven songwriting and vocal performances. Most widely known for her vocal feature on Tycho's 2019 album Weather, Cottrell has made a name as an artist in her own right.

By her early 20's, Saint Sinner had earned a GRAMMY nomination for her work with Tycho and released seven acclaimed singles. Collaborating with fellow artists is a common thread for Saint Sinner and, in addition to her work with Tycho, she has worked with the likes of RAC, Com Truise, Satin Jackets, OTR, and more. Saint Sinner boasts a collective 35M+ streams with her varied profile of successful collaborative projects and independent solo tracks. She also performed in Tycho's live band during 2019 and performed at Corona Capital in Mexico, Fuji Rock Festival in Japan, Sydney Opera House, Printworks in London, Central Park SummerStage, and both Greek Theatres in LA and Berkeley

Look for much more from Saint Sinner throughout 2021.

Watch the "Rainbow Road" video here: