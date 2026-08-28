Saint Micah Releases New Single "PAPILLON" Via Casa Doce Music

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Prolific pop artist and virtuoso pianist Saint Micah (fka Micah McLaurin) has released 'Papillon' via Casa Doce Music. The second single in his transformative new era, 'Papillon' captures the metamorphic thrill of new love and is the latest dance pop gem in his hot streak of singles. The track was produced by Young Jake.

''Papillon,' French for butterfly, is inspired by the feeling of getting butterflies in your stomach when you like someone new. I've had this experience a few times and I think many other people have, too,' shares Saint Micah. 'I love the beautiful French-inspired piano bridge. It gives me butterflies.'

'Papillon' follows high-intensity single 'The Grind,' a dance pop bop that explores the friction between who society says you need to be and who you are at your core, mirroring Saint Micah's own journey. The track received an official remix by GRAMMY-winning producer and DJ Dave Audén (Lady Gaga, Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyoncé) which just hit #13 on Music Week's Commercial Pop Club Chart and is climbing, as well as a high-concept music video directed by visual artists and fashion photographers Domen and Van De Velde.

Turning the heads of some of the biggest names in music and fashion, Saint Micah's talent and story have led him to collaborate with veteran producers, designers, and creatives including producer duo PhD (Zedd, Kylie Minogue, One Direction), creative director Nicola Formichetti (Lady Gaga), designers such as Zaldy (Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson), and brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Rahul Mishra, Robert Abi Nader, Stephane Rolland, and more.

About Saint Micah

Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Micah McLaurin trained at the Curtis Institute of Music and Juilliard and has performed as soloist with major orchestras around the world as an acclaimed concert pianist. Finding a home in queer culture upon moving to New York, Micah harnessed his virtuosic talent to celebrate everything that makes him unique and, in that process, released his viral 'Rhapsody in Gaga' piano medley before bridging the classical and pop worlds with his instrumental album Diamonds which was recorded with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra alongside an all-star team.

Building upon his lived truth rather than being controlled by it, Micah adopted the moniker Saint Micah and is creating music in his own voice about embracing freedom, individuality, and sexuality in sharp contrast to his childhood experiences in a homophobic religious household. He has earned global praise from Rolling Stone, Paper Magazine, V Magazine, Vanity Fair, WWD, Marie Claire, Page Six, Queerty, Pride.com, and more.

Continuing his skyrocketing trajectory, Saint Micah is collaborating with the industry's hottest producers and is quickly adding to the acclaim he has received for his flawless catalogue of pop gems such as fan favorites 'Don't Give Up On Love,' 'Remember Me,' 'Baboom,' and the sultry 'Call Me' which was nominated for Best Art Director at the Berlin Music Video Awards.

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