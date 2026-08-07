Audrey Nuna Releases New Single superHuman via Republic Records

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Audrey Nuna has released superHuman via Republic Records, marking her first solo output since TRENCH. The Korean-American artist and songwriter worked with producer Cirkut, known for his work with Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd, on the new single, which also serves as an official track for the VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific through a partnership with Riot Games.

'superHuman' is a progressive rap anthem fueled by fearless confidence, futuristic swagger, and an unstoppable mindset. It explores the tension between achieving extraordinary external validation and staying grounded in one's humanity.

Audrey Nuna showcases her signature lyrical precision and commanding presence while revealing a striking vulnerability, pairing razor-sharp verses with an ethereal, melodic bridge. Anchored by the defiant refrain, 'I'm on my superHuman s,' and the fearless declaration, 'Hey world, hit me with whatever you got,' the track moves seamlessly from bold declarations of style to imagery drawn from the natural world. 'superHuman' captures the full scope of Audrey's artistry—equal parts power, versatility, and fearless self-expression.

Partnering with Riot Games, the release marks Audrey Nuna's second collaboration with VALORANT, serving as an official track for the 2026 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific, the premier competitive VALORANT circuit in Asia Pacific, following 'TOXIC,' produced with King Mala.

Audrey says about the track: 'superHuman is a portal. I wrote this song in a time in my life where a lot was changing very quickly, and I felt more perceived by the world than I ever had before,' Audrey explains. 'I wanted to capture that feeling – of redemption, of validation, of the tides finally turning. In the same breath, I wanted to quietly remind myself and others to stay human, stay open, to flow like water through all of the changes & that being more human will always be a superpower if we allow it.'

Following a breakout year, Audrey Nuna enters her next chapter with undeniable momentum. As the singing voice of Mira in KPop Demon Hunters, she introduced her distinctive vocal style to millions of new listeners while simultaneously becoming one of awards season's most talked-about fashion standouts, earning acclaim for a bold, intentional visual identity that matched her artistic vision. Now, Audrey is channeling that momentum back into her own music, ushering in a new era centered on her solo artistry. With an evolved sonic direction, elevated live performances, and a growing global audience, she continues to carve out a space entirely her own—pushing the boundaries of hip-hop, pop, and alternative R&B with the singular confidence that has defined her career from the start.

Following the launch of her new live show at Rock in Rio Lisboa last month, Audrey Nuna has continued her breakout international festival run with standout performances at Summerfest, Open'er Festival, Roskilde Festival, Ruisrock, Gurtenfestival Bern, and Colours of Ostrava. Featuring dancers, choreography, immersive visuals, and unreleased music alongside fan favorites, the elevated production offers audiences a first glimpse of her next era. The global run continues this summer with a series of major festival debuts, including Hinterland Music Festival, Summer Sonic in Tokyo and Osaka, Frequency Festival, and Pukkelpop, as Audrey brings her most ambitious live show yet to new audiences across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Festival Tour Dates

August 14 – Summer Sonic 2026 - Tokyo, Japan

August 16 – Summer Sonic 2026 - Osaka, Japan

August 21 – Frequency Festival - St. Polten, Austria

August 23 – Pukkelpop - Hasselt, Belgium

About Audrey Nuna

Amid a world full of the fake and jaded, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Audrey Nuna stands out as a true original and shapeshifting visionary. The 27-year-old artist blurs the lines between pop, R&B, and alternative on her anthems that act as a powerful declaration of her nonconformity. A multi-dimensional artist, Nuna has built a reputation for her out-of-the-box approach to everything she does – from her razor-sharp lyricism to her dynamic visual aesthetic, self creative-directed music videos, and more.

Born to Korean immigrant parents in New Jersey, where she was one of few Asian Americans in her suburban town, she began teaching herself how to record as a teenager out of sheer boredom. In 2018, her raw self-released tracks began to garner online attention, leading to a record deal with Arista by age 20 and her decision to leave NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music after just a year. Her 2021 debut album a liquid breakfast introduced the world to her singular sound - surrealist storytelling, moody vocals, and off-kilter production – earning critical acclaim and festival slots at Lollapalooza, Head in the Clouds, Hangout, Summerfest, Rock in Rio, and others.

Her follow-up, TRENCH, arrived in late 2024 and pushed her vision further, exploring vulnerability and power across two halves: Soft Skin and Hard Feelings. The album spans frenetic tracks like 'Suckin Up' and 'Mine,' alongside the dreamy 'Starving' ft. Teezo Touchdown, cementing Nuna's range and signature genre-blurring style. On the heels of that success, Nuna wrapped her first-ever U.S. headline tour in the spring of 2025 before launching a global run that includes debut shows in Tokyo, Sydney, and Melbourne, as well as a major festival slot at the Pentaport Festival in Korea.

Philanthropy is a central part of Nuna's platform. She supports organizations focused on education access and equity, including the Luminos Fund, which provides catch-up education programs for students. Through partnerships with organizations such as the COACH Foundation and City Year, she has also contributed funding for public school programming, visited classrooms for student Q&As, and established a scholarship supporting BIPOC women pursuing studies in STEM, design, or sustainability.

Beyond the stage, Nuna is the singing voice of Mira in KPop Demon Hunters, a role that further expanded her global reach and highlighted her versatility. The franchise's RIAA-certified Platinum soundtrack debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and became an award-winning pop culture phenomenon. Celebrated by fans and critics alike, the film and its breakout hit have earned two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, two Critics' Choice Awards, and a GRAMMY Award.

Together, Nuna's growing international tour presence and her commitment to philanthropy continue to expand her reach and impact. The international expansion of her live show marks a major new milestone in her rise—one fueled by word of mouth, genre-fluid artistry, an uncompromising creative vision, and ambitions firmly set on global stardom.

The release follows Audrey Nuna's earlier VALORANT collaboration, TOXIC, produced with King Mala, and arrives after her work as the singing voice of Mira in KPop Demon Hunters.

Photo Credit: Alien Wang



Photo Credit: Alien Wang

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