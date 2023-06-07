Saint Harison Drops Debut EP 'Lost a Friend'

With co-signs from the likes of SZA, Bieber and Elton John, it’s undeniable that British up-and-comer Saint Harison is one of the most exciting artists to emerge in 2023. Today, he shares his brand-new video for ‘lost a friend,’ the latest focus track taken from his debut EP of the same title.

The Teeeezy C-directed video invites the viewer into Saint’s world and sees him deliver a stripped back, poignant performance. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that Saint has brought his EP artwork to life, as he gets the track title tattooed on his arm.

In true Saint style, the music is front and center, and the combined visual elements couple up perfectly as he details a recent heartbreak. ‘lost a friend’ - Saint’s debut EP released last month - is a deeply honest and moving project that sees the rising musician bare all.

Home to Saint’s captivating vocals and strikingly relatable songwriting, the project is a space to join Saint as he navigates, heartbreak, self-discovery and above all else, all the independence and freedom it brings.

Saint Harison shares: "'lost a friend' is such a special song to me, it was such a turning point for the healing process of this situation that the project presents. This song was written at 1am after a long day of trying to write something ‘cool’ - was kind of a lesson learned that the best stuff is the most honest.

The music video is just a very simple one take of me getting ‘lost a friend’ tattooed on my arm. I often get tattoos in times where I’m feeling really low, it somehow helps me to move on and find some beauty in myself again. I always wanted to do a music video where I was getting a tattoo but it had to be the right song with the right message and ‘lost a friend’ just felt so natural."

The new video lands just weeks after the release of Saint’s stunning COLORS performance of ‘ego talking,’ which has amassed over 350K+ views and 2M+ streams to date. It’s been a truly defining last few months for Saint, whose debut single “why didn’t you call???”was released and was as loud a debut as they come.

He returned in February with ‘homies’, a heartbreaking offering detailing the transition from friendship to romance alongside Grammy-nominated singer, Tiana Major9. The all-powerful ‘TMF’ followed, which saw Saint channel the energy of some of the most powerful, unapologetic songs of the early 00s.

Nearing 30M+global streams to date, a rapidly growing fanbase worldwide, named Apple Music’s #UpNext artist and nods from the likes of SZA, Elton John, Jazmine Sullivan and Justin Bieber - it’s clear that Saint has arrived.

Growing up with a love of musical theatre and a musical diet of R&B, Soul, Motown and Pop, it was destined that Saint would become the musician he is today. The eldest of three, Saint began songwriting as an outlet to articulate his experience growing up in a compromised environment.

Although, it wasn't until his mother decided to move him and his siblings into a Women’s shelter that he decided he wanted to “be the artist he needed growing up” and recognized the power of songwriting that speaks to people at the most pivotal times in their lives. It’s these crucial life events, along with his dedication to honing in on his craft, that would form the basis of his later artistry and a blossoming trajectory into music.

Garnering support from BBC Radio 1, Apple Music, HYPEBEAST and more, Saint is firmly poised as one of the most exciting emerging artists of 2023.