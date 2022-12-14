Safiyah Hernandez Announces Debut Album 'Homesick'
Hernandez will release her debut album Homesick on February 1.
15-year-old multi-cultural newcomer Safiyah Hernandez will release her debut album Homesick on February 1 via BMG/Young Forever.
Safiyah has found songwriting as a form of catharsis in dealing with the overwhelming emotions of adolescence, the difficulties in navigating the culture of your upbringing while living in a Western society, familial bonds, loss, and the current state of the world. This creative outlet provided a kind of stability throughout her developing years, especially as Safiyah shifted from homeschooling in the Bay Area to an arts school on the East Coast.
Written over the course of three years, Homesick weaves together influences of Arabic and Indian music, alternative rock, hip-hop, and soul, resulting in an album that effortlessly creates a collision of sounds that is as natural as it is innovative.
Not shying away from civil and human rights, alongside typical teen pastimes such as skating and listening to old-school tunes, Safiyah crafts a refreshingly compelling narrative that examines the disorientating task of trying to find yourself among the chaos through her music.
Alongside the announcement, Safiyah shares the cool and quirky, bass-heavy single "Pink Sunglasses." The track follows previously released singles including the urgent "9pm" which focuses on important societal issues, the groovy bedroom pop track "Skateboard," the heartbreaking "Hummingbird," the haunting ballad "Neon Lights," and the dreamy "Stardust."
"I got the idea for Pink Sunglasses after watching American Graffiti (1973), a film depicting a graduating class of high school students in 1962. I admired the naivety of the characters transitioning between being a kid and living the responsible life of an adult," shares Safiyah. "For the production and writing of the song I was inspired by the Cardigans and the 50s songs I grew up listening to."
Speaking on the music video, she adds "The music video was a fun idea because I got to feature many of my friends in it, the costume design felt realistic, and we got to base the fight scene on one of our favorite Bollywood movies, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. I wanted to bring a diverse cast to an era that is generally shown as only white or racially charged. Overall, the song and video add some playfulness and another side of my creativity to the album."
From This Author - Michael Major
December 14, 2022
On the heels of his eagerly awaited album release, Sincerely For You, R&B superstar and multi-platinum singer Jacquees unveils his anticipation-setter new single “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring 6LACK and Summer Walker. acquees’ latest music offering sweeps in a magnetic force of feel-good R&B Soul.
VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume
December 14, 2022
Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for the Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC. Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action now, including footage of his first time seeing it. Groban is joined by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Rita Moreno, Martin Short, and David Alan Grier in the special.
CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, 'YELLOWJACKETS') Announces New EP 'Second Sleep'
December 14, 2022
Second Sleep follows a busy year for the film and television composer, and Shudder to Think frontman. Early this year, Lakeshore Records released Blood Hive, the original score from the SHOWTIME series YELLOWJACKETS featuring music composed by Craig and his frequent collaborator Anna Waronker (that dog.).
HBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third Season
December 14, 2022
Created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one.
VIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOE
December 14, 2022
Jordan E. Cooper appeared on Morning Joe this morning to urge audiences to see his play, Ain't No Mo', to save it from its December 18 closing date. During the interview, Cooper, who is the youngest Black playwright in Broadway history, discussed the economic problems that the show has faced during its Broadway run. Watch the video interview now!