Safe Place For Youth Announces Virtual Benefit Concert Feat. Grouplove, Young the Giant

Today, Los Angeles non-profit assisting homeless youth Safe Place for Youth (S.P.Y.) announced Safe and Sound, a virtual benefit concert that will take place on May 19 at 5pm PT/8pm ET [RSVP]. Hosted by Dave Burd a.k.a. Lil Dicky, Safe and Sound will feature an incredible array of talent, including performances by Aloe Blacc, Matt Berninger of The National, Grouplove, Young the Giant, and six musicians from S.P.Y.'s own youth music program. There will also be a quarantine cooking intermission with acclaimed chef Giada de Laurentiis. The concert offers an opportunity to bring together the community by raising awareness and funds for youth homelessness, as well as the work that S.P.Y. is doing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic



"I started coming to S.P.Y. over two years ago," says S.P.Y. music program member and Safe and Sound performer Relly D. "This organization changed my life and offered a place where I could be just me. I am so happy to be a part of this concert to raise awareness for S.P.Y. and youth homelessness. S.P.Y. is all LOVE."



"I am very happy to be a part of Safe Place for Youth's Safe and Sound benefit concert," adds Aloe Blacc. "It is really important right now for people to come together to help support our homeless youth and vulnerable members of our population. I hope this concert can also bring some uplifting moments to people in their homes."



The mission of S.P.Y. is to inspire, nurture, and empower the resilient human spirit of homeless youth by providing immediate and lasting solutions, one young person at a time. S.P.Y. is the leading service provider for this vulnerable population on the Westside of Los Angeles, where it supports over 1,500 youth annually.



This mission is more vital than ever. In the midst of the pandemic, the youth whom S.P.Y. serves are at an increased risk of complications if they contract COVID-19. According to a report published by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, "Homeless individuals infected by COVID-19 would be twice as likely to be hospitalized, two to four times as likely to require critical care, and two to three times as likely to die than the general population."



S.P.Y.'s residential programs are still up and running 24/7, and they continue to provide basic survival needs, case management, counseling, and essential resources to street-based youth. This concert will help to raise funds in place of previous scheduled fundraising events that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We are excited about the Safe and Sound Concert and all of the support we have received from the community and this amazing lineup of artists," says Alison Hurst, Founder and Executive Director of Safe Place for Youth. "Our team of dedicated professionals are on the frontline every day, working hard to provide safety to our young people. The funds and awareness raised during this concert will help us to carry out our commitment to our mission of ending youth homelessness, in our community and beyond."





