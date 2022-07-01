Sabrina Carpenter Unveils New Single 'Vicious'

Beginning what promises to be an unforgettable summer, Sabrina Carpenter shares a new single entitled "Vicious" today.

Additionally, she reveals the details for the release of her anxiously awaited fifth full-length album and Island Records debut, Emails I Can't Send, arriving on July 15, 2022. Pre-order/pre-save-HERE.

"Vicious" offers a glimpse of the ultra-personal songwriting and passionate, palpable, and powerful performances at the heart of the record. On the track, acoustic guitar underlines her intimate intonation as the beat gives way to an emotionally charged refrain, "Oh, you're so vicious, love me then pretend you didn't. Half of me just can't resist it. Why you gotta be so vicious?"

It culminates on a robust guitar lead, while she engages a stream-of-consciousness-style vocal barrage topped off with a scream. "Vicious" channels nineties pop-rock songcraft with an intoxicating dose of 21st century feels.

About "Vicious," she revealed, "Sonically, you're able to hear me really closely, and it's almost like I'm narrating the story to you," she elaborates. "This song is really narrative and personal. It's as if I'm having a conversation. We've all had experiences with people we love so deeply who turn out to be different than we thought they were. It's a really painful realization to come to terms with. A lot of times, we focus on the other side of the healing process and fail to own up to uncomfortable feelings like anger and resentment. I don't touch on that side of myself too often, but it's a huge part of my story over the past couple of years, so I thought it was important to start there on 'Vicious'."

It arrives on the heels of her most recent single "Fast Times." In addition to tallying over 12 million Spotify streams and 5.5 million YouTube views on the music video, it instantly incited tastemaker applause. Rolling Stone hailed it as a "sexy, playful pop song" and one of "The Best Songs of 2022," and fans voted it Billboard's "Favorite New Music" upon release. Redbrick promised, "She aims to deliver something deeper and more meaningful on her new album," and Bustle summed it up best as "boppy."

Recently, she made headlines by starring in EMERGENCY, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. She appeared as a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the movie as well as more upcoming music.

She also just launched her first fragrance in partnership with Scent Beauty, the world's first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke fragrances, which offer unique, culturally relevant fragrances to consumers worldwide. Inspired by Sabrina's love of desserts, "Sweet Tooth" by Sabrina Carpenter Eau de Parfum indulges the sweet tooth with a fragrance good enough to eat. The scent is sweet, yet sophisticated and reminiscent of the irresistible joy of a candy shop, filled with creamy chocolate, pops of color, swirls, and sweets.

The gourmand fragrance, developed in partnership with Firmenich, features notes of chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, Chantilly cream, and sugared musks. Sweet and petite, the bottle is modeled from the shape of a chocolate bar but reinvented in faceted glass with tones of pink and rose gold. The bottle sparkles with delight and becomes an art piece for all to unwrap and experience. The Discovery Size fragrance is available now at ScentBeauty.com, with the full-size Eau de Parfum to follow in September.

Sabrina closed out 2021 with the single "Skinny Dipping." Right out of the gate, it earned widespread tastemaker praise. Billboard described it as a "impressive vocal take from Carpenter" and said it's "a natural fit for her as a singer and storyteller, as she lays down track for an adult music career."

"Skinny Dipping" followed the runaway success of "Skin." The latter has gathered over 123 million Spotify streams and 26 million YouTube views on the music video to date. Upon arrival, it overtook the internet, trending at #1 on Twitter worldwide. It also marked her first Billboard Hot 100 hit in addition to receiving widespread acclaim.

Billboard hailed it as "hitting that sweet spot between raw writing and grandiose production, resulting in an enthralling listen." Meanwhile, Thomas Bleach applauded it as "an immediately addictive track that will simultaneously get stuck in your head, and have you thinking 'damn, girl!'."

Watch the new lyric video here: