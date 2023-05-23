Sa-Roc Announces Co-Headline Tour with Rah Digga

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, May 26th at 10am ET.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Sa-Roc has announced a co-headline tour with Rah Digga. Arguably one of the most vibrant MCs in the world today, Okayplayer heralded her as “one of the most formidable microphone mavens in the game,” and NPR described her as "a modern day griot whose aura radiates calm in a world of chaos." 

The tour includes dates in Washington, DC, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Durham, Asheville, and Nashville. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, May 26th at 10am ET HERE.

Rah Digga (born Rashia Fisher) is an american rapper, writer, actress, and activist.  Well known as a long time member fo the Flipmode Squad, a Hip Hop group led by Busta Rhymes, she parted ways amicably with the group in 2007 and continued to have a prosperous solo career.  

She has been called “one of rap’s most prominent women MC’s” by Allmusic and has been deemed “one of Hip Hop’s most skilled female MC’s” in the book How to Rap.  You can catch her on the weekly podcast she hosts with Lord Jamar titled the “Yanadameen Godcast”.  Rah Digga is a resident of Newark, NJ.

Tour Dates

6/02 - Anchorage, AK #

6/03 - Anchorage, AK #

8/4 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

8/5 - New York, NY @ City Winery *

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery w/ Special Guest Seraiah Nicole +

8/7 - Boston, MA @ City Winery *

8/10 - Atlanta, GA @ City Winery *

8/11 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *

8/12 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

8/13 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery *

# supporting Atmosphere

*with Rah Digga

+ headline date

Photo by Idris Abdullah



RELATED STORIES - Music

Video: French 79 Drops You Always Say Visual With Olivia Merilahti Photo
Video: French 79 Drops 'You Always Say' Visual With Olivia Merilahti

International electronic artist French 79—the musical alias of French producer, remixer and songwriter Simon Henner—premieres the video for his track, “You Always Say,” featuring singer and composer Olivia Merilahti of The Dø. The video was directed by a pair of Henner’s lifelong friends and creative collaborators, who go by the name Cauboyz.

Sons of (Sam Prekop and John McEntire) to Release Debut on Vinyl Photo
Sons of (Sam Prekop and John McEntire) to Release Debut on Vinyl

McEntire is one of the most celebrated engineers, composers, and drummers in forward-thinking music, having recorded and performed with the likes of Tortoise, Stereolab, Modest Mouse and many more. With nearly three decades of experience working together, this is their first full-length collaboration as a duo.

Video: Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Live Performance Video Photo
Video: Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Live Performance Video

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced the premiere of “Descending To Nowhere | A Take Away Show,” a new live performance video filmed at an empty Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris between two sold-out gigs last month and presented exclusively via La Blogothèque.

ORANGE BLOSSOM REVUE Details 2023 Artist Lineup Photo
ORANGE BLOSSOM REVUE Details 2023 Artist Lineup

This year’s marquee includes performances by southern soul-rock icons JJ Grey & Mofro, virtuosic guitar prodigy Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway, distinguished singer-songwriter Brent Cobb, neotraditional country hitmakers Mike and the Moonpies, rising Americana star Kaitlin Butts, and more.


From This Author - Michael Major

HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much ContentHBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content
Photos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian PremierePhotos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian Premiere
Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'
Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO