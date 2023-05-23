Sa-Roc Announces Co-Headline Tour with Rah Digga

Sa-Roc has announced a co-headline tour with Rah Digga. Arguably one of the most vibrant MCs in the world today, Okayplayer heralded her as “one of the most formidable microphone mavens in the game,” and NPR described her as "a modern day griot whose aura radiates calm in a world of chaos."

The tour includes dates in Washington, DC, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Durham, Asheville, and Nashville. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, May 26th at 10am ET HERE.

Rah Digga (born Rashia Fisher) is an american rapper, writer, actress, and activist. Well known as a long time member fo the Flipmode Squad, a Hip Hop group led by Busta Rhymes, she parted ways amicably with the group in 2007 and continued to have a prosperous solo career.

She has been called “one of rap’s most prominent women MC’s” by Allmusic and has been deemed “one of Hip Hop’s most skilled female MC’s” in the book How to Rap. You can catch her on the weekly podcast she hosts with Lord Jamar titled the “Yanadameen Godcast”. Rah Digga is a resident of Newark, NJ.

Tour Dates

6/02 - Anchorage, AK #

6/03 - Anchorage, AK #

8/4 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

8/5 - New York, NY @ City Winery *

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery w/ Special Guest Seraiah Nicole +

8/7 - Boston, MA @ City Winery *

8/10 - Atlanta, GA @ City Winery *

8/11 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *

8/12 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

8/13 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery *

# supporting Atmosphere

*with Rah Digga

+ headline date

Photo by Idris Abdullah