SXM Festival Returns To Saint Martin For 2024 Edition Announcing Phase One Of Lineup

SXM Festival is the world's most stunning mix of music, art, culture and tropical getaway – and it is back in 2024 for an immersive week that puts you in full control of your festival experience. The Festival takes over both sides of the gorgeous Caribbean island of Saint Martin / Sint Maarten with a world of cultural delights, escapist day trips, unique island experiences and many more surprises to complement the carefully curated soundtrack.

Phase One of this year's line-up is a mouthwatering list of world class and carefully curated names including Adam Ten, AJ Christou, Anja Schneider, Chus, Dana Ruh (live), Doc Martin, Eli & Fur, Fleur Shore, Harry Romero, Ilario Alicante, Kevin Saunderson, Loco Dice, Robag Wruhme, Roy Rosenfeld, Shimza and Tiefschwarz amongst many more.

Since its debut back in 2016, SXM Festival has remained focused on curating lineups that unite legendary names and emerging acts alike from far-reaching corners of the globe. Some of clubland's most celebrated selectors and live acts descended on St. Martin and that will be the case again in 2024.

This year, the week-long SXM Festival will elevate the festival experience to all new heights. Attendees are invited to design their own experience for three to seven days of magical memories. SXM Festival is a place where individuality is embraced and you're free to reflect your own unique spirit as you discover this tropical island getaway with an electrifying electronic soundtrack that plays out day and night next.

Crafting a harmonious blend of partying and island exploration, SXM Festival has perfected the art of tailoring your experience. Immerse yourself in the lush tropical wonders - from invigorating hikes and cultural excursions to captivating day trips - until your heart and soul are utterly enriched.

Says SXM Festival's Julian Prince, “With great excitement and anticipation, we present Phase One of the 2024 lineup, marking the beginning of our seventh edition. This launch sets the stage for an incredible journey of music, art, and unity. The carefully crafted lineup is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for our festival-goers. It is a celebration of the limitless creativity and passion within the electronic music community. Together, we will weave a tapestry of emotions, where joy, exhilaration, and pure euphoria converge beneath the Caribbean sun. Join us as we ignite the spirit o SXM Festival and unleash the magic that has made it an extraordinary event”

The island boasts a stunning array of beaches, lush rainforest dancefloors, beautiful villas, boat parties, and beach clubs so your non-stop fun runs from sunrise to sunset. The music plays out at a variety of unique venues filled with mesmerising hand-crafted decor and arty design.

Although there are brand new and exciting venues coming this year, the famous centre of SXM Festival is Happy Bay from Wednesday to Sunday. It is a secluded private beach nestled in the jungle and home to the iconic Arc Main stage and the immersive Ocean stage. Other highlights are a series of day parties to choose fromincluding Boho Beach, the infamous Villa Party on Saturday and limited capacity Satellite Parties, including the Boat Party with DJs soundtracking the epic voyage, along with the now world renowned Panorama party, where party at the peak of Sint Maarten's highest mountain with breathtaking 360-degree views. More day parties will be announced soon, with secret villa parties to be discovered.

This edition brings a special partnership with the globally renowned Anjunadeep who will be hosting an epic sunrise party on the shores of Boho Beach on March 14th. Zero NYC, the city's renowned party promoter, is also teaming up with SXM Festival to bring you a truly enchanting sunrise party at Boho Beach on March 17th.

SXM Festival has two ticket types - the 3 or 7-day EPIC Experience which includes access to all main events including Happy Bay, Boho Beach and more, or the 3 or 7-day PREMIUM Experience including everything the EPIC Experience offers plus exclusive access to the infamous Villa Party on Saturday, priority access to limited capacity Satellite Party events and best table access, expedited wristband pick-up, closer parking, ultra-mod washrooms, covered areas, additional bars, lounges and surprises.

Discover the SXM Festival Villa Collection with special benefits when you book such as a private transfer from the airport, a welcome gift, access to the Ultra VIP parking area at Happy Bay for closest proximity to the main entrance, full concierge service, top island experiences dedicated concierge, all available through Click Here.

The countdown is now on once more to this most dreamlike and unique musical, travel and culture getaway in a truly breathtaking location.

Get on the waitlist now for the next presale coming soon at Click Here. Tickets on sale November 2, 2024.

Phase One Lineup (A-Z)

ADAM TEN

ADASSIYA (LIVE)

AJ CHRISTOU

ANDREY PUSHKAREV

ANJA SCHNEIDER

CHKLTE

CHUS

DANA RUH (LIVE)

DAOX

DEWALTA

DOC MARTIN

DOSEM

ELI & FUR

ELIF

ELLA ROMAND (LIVE)

FLEUR SHORE

HARRY ROMERO

HUSA & ZEYADA (LIVE)

ILARIO ALICANTE

KADOSH

KEVIN SAUNDERSON

LOCO DICE

LUNAR DISCO

MARCIA CARR

MIRA

ROY ROSENFELD

SHIMZA

SHUBOSTAR

SINCA

SKATMAN

TAL FUSSMAN

TIEFSCHWARZ

TONY Y NOT