SUMMER OF SOUL Soundtrack to be Released on Vinyl

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, Mass Distraction Media, Academy Award nominated documentary producers David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, and Joseph Patel alongside Academy Award nominated filmmaker, director, executive producer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson are pleased to present the Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

The album accompanies Questlove's Oscar-nominated, award-winning directorial debut documentary. The film is available now on Hulu, through digital retailers and DVD.

Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack was released on January 28 in digital and CD formats. An expanded 2LP will be available on June 17, and Target will exclusively offer a 1LP red vinyl. Both are available for pre-order now here.

Like the documentary, most of the audio recordings that were recorded during the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival have not been heard for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America's history lost - until now. The Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is a joyous musical celebration and the rediscovery of a nearly erased historical event that celebrated Black culture, pride and unity.

For the album, Questlove carefully selected 17 live renditions of jazz, blues, R&B, Latin, and soul classics performed over the course of The Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969 as chronicled by the film (please see track listing below). "Sing A Simple Song" from Sly & The Family Stone was released last month.