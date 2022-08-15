STARZ Shares P-VALLEY Season Two Soundtrack Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Following last night's explosive season finale, STARZ and Lions Gate Records have released the highly anticipated soundtrack for season two of "P-Valley."

The 15-track album features three original songs from the wildly beloved season, including "Get It On the Floor" by Megan Thee Stallion featuring series star J. Alphonse Nicholson. The soundtrack is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

The entire sophomore season of "P-Valley" is now available on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform in the UK, Europe, and Latin America.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: