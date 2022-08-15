Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STARZ Shares P-VALLEY Season Two Soundtrack Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

STARZ Shares P-VALLEY Season Two Soundtrack Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

The entire sophomore season of “P-Valley” is now available on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 15, 2022  

Following last night's explosive season finale, STARZ and Lions Gate Records have released the highly anticipated soundtrack for season two of "P-Valley."

The 15-track album features three original songs from the wildly beloved season, including "Get It On the Floor" by Megan Thee Stallion featuring series star J. Alphonse Nicholson. The soundtrack is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

The entire sophomore season of "P-Valley" is now available on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform in the UK, Europe, and Latin America.

Listen to the new soundtrack here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'No Regular Dog'
August 12, 2022

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles’ Dave’s Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon’s most personal songwriting to date. With these eleven songs, including “Season’s Ending,” a tribute to Waldon’s mentor John Prine.
David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'
August 12, 2022

The newest rendition of ‘Satisfaction’ celebrates the storied original release with a fresh dose of energy, borrowing influences from the surging sounds of David Guetta’s Future Rave while still paying homage to the instantly recognisable and equally undeniable synth hook of Benassi’s 2002 original.
Vikina 'the Queen' of Latin EDM Releases 'Bad Girls'
August 12, 2022

From stardom, VIKINA shines like the most dazzling of diamonds. Since making her debut at a young age, the Miami-born artist of Ecuadorian-Cuban Latin heritage has continued to earn the respect of her fans around the world becoming the latest sensation in Latin EDM music with the unconditional support of her record label Mr. 305 Records.
VIDEO: Moreish Idols Share Video For 'W.A.M.'
August 12, 2022

London's Moreish Idols arrived this year with the absurdist smarts of 'Speedboat' and the contorted punk-funk of 'Hangar', their debut singles for tastemakers Speedy Wunderground. Following widespread support across the pair, the band has now released their debut EP for the label, Float, with four tracks. Watch the new music video now!
Ian Flanigan To Release Debut Album 'Strong' in September
August 12, 2022

Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan will release his upcoming debut album. He has consistently released fan favorite singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Under A Southern Sky,” and “Last Name On It,” showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well.