STAPLES Center Announces 20th Anniversary Concert With Kane Brown

Multi-platinum selling breakout artist Kane Brown has been tapped to headline STAPLES Center's 20th anniversary concert at the historic downtown Los Angeles arena on October 18, 2019. Announced today, the concert marks the first major milestone event in what will be a year-long celebration of the arena's memorable history since opening the doors on October 17, 1999 and being the driving force behind the revitalization and resurrection of downtown Los Angeles. STAPLES Center will celebrate their 20-year anniversary with a series of exciting events and special nights dedicated to highlighting significant moments that have taken place.

"We are thrilled to have Kane Brown headline STAPLES Center as part of our 20th anniversary celebration, "Lee Zeidman, President, STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE. "It is pretty remarkable to think that Kane was just shy of turning six years old when we opened our doors in 1999 and now he will be a huge part of us ushering in the next generation of extraordinary talent to headline our arena."

"STAPLES Center is an incredibly diverse and iconic venue and it is an honor to headline and be a part of their 20th anniversary kick off celebration. From the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks, to all the artists that have graced the stage there, they bring the best in entertainment to Los Angeles and I cannot wait to celebrate the last 20 years and kick-off the next 20," added Brown.

A 3X AMA winner, "breakthrough entertainer" (Associated Press) Kane Brown continues to "defy genres" and "break boundaries" (Billboard) in country music. Brown is the first artist in Billboard history to Top all 5 Billboard Country charts simultaneously and with the 4X Platinum certification of "Heaven," he became one of only five country acts with multiple 4X Platinum hits joining Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt and Taylor Swift. His sophomore chart-topping album Experiment debuted #1 on both the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums chart, becoming the only male country artist in more than 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200, and only one of three country artists to top the Billboard 200 chart in all of 2018. To date, Experimenthas produced back-to-back #1 hit singles - the Platinum-selling hit, "Lose It," and Platinum-selling hit, "Good As You" - and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10:00 a.m. (PDT) at AXS.com with tickets starting at just $20. Exclusive pre-sales will be available through STAPLES Center, Go Country 105 and Kane Brown's Fan Club.





