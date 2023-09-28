SPEEDY ORTIZ Announces 'Major Arcana' 10th Anniversary Edition

Ten years ago, Speedy Ortiz released their debut full-length album Major Arcana. The breakthrough album launched the band from its lo-fi origins as Sadie Dupuis’ home recording project into a power quartet celebrated for its guitar intricacies and cathartic live performances. It earned them critical acclaim, festival slots at Pitchfork, Primavera and Bonnaroo, tours with The Breeders and Stephen Malkmus, and has continued to garner acclaim for its prevailing influence on today’s indie bands.

For the 10th Anniversary of their breakout release, Speedy Ortiz is celebrating with a new edition of Major Arcana, set for release on November 17th, 2023. Along with tracks remastered by The Lodge’s Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood, showcasing album engineer Justin Pizzoferrato’s original pristine mix, the new, limited vinyl color pressings come with a photo spread from Dupuis’ archives and special liner notes by Lars Gotrich (NPR Music).

“Speedy made Major Arcana in a flash of momentum—four days of recording at Sonelab with our pal Justin Pizzoferrato, paid for with the cash we scrounged up on a summer tour of this country’s basements,” says Sadie Dupuis. “‘Tour tight’-ness was always our paramount goal, and I’d say we were sufficiently road-tested when we hammered out these fourteen songs, all of them stuffed to the brim with harmonies, guitarmonies, percussion, key overdubs written on the fly.

Though the 10 songs that made the album have morphed and mutated thanks to the stages they’ve graced across the past decade, when I listen back to the original recordings, I still hear our boundless energy, hunger for the highway, and excitement to play with our friends—and our dearest wish, to pay homage to the Massachusetts scenes that welcomed us so warmly.”

Pre-orders are available now from the Carpark store and Bandcamp.

TOUR DATES

Sep 29 - Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows #

Sep 30 - Birmingham, AL @ TrimTab Brewing Company #

Oct 1 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers #

Oct 3 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole (w/ Stuck) #

Oct 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub #

Oct 6 - Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street #

Oct 18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat @

Oct 19 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel @ %

Oct 20 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook @ %

Oct 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory @ %

Oct 23 - Miami, FL @ Gramps @ %

Oct 24 - Winter Park, FL @ Conduit @

Oct 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa @

Oct 27 - Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club @

Oct 28 - Austin, TX @ The Parish (Levitation) @

Oct 29 - Denton, TX @ Andy's Bar @

Oct 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger @

Nov 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit @

Nov 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo @

Nov 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop &

Nov 8 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall &

Nov 9 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza &

Nov 10 - Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown &

Nov 11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt &

Nov 13 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux &

Nov 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge &

Nov 16 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall &

Nov 17 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown &

Nov 18 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck &

Nov 19 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk &

Nov 21 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle &

Nov 22 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House &

Dec 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Feb 16 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

Feb 17 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Feb 18 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

Feb 19 - Birmingham, UK @ Sunflower Lounge

Feb 21 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners

Feb 22 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Feb 23 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

Feb 24 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Feb 26 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Feb 28 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Feb 29 - Amsterdam, NL @ Doka

Mar 1 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Mar 2 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

Mar 4 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Mar 5 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

Mar 6 - Copenhagen, DK @ Huset Musikcafeen

Mar 7 - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

Mar 9 - Warsaw, PL @ VooDoo

Mar 10 - Prague, CZ @ Café V lese

Mar 12 - Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

Mar 13 - Vienna, AT @ Fluc Deck

Mar 14 - Munich, DE @ Milla

^ = w/ Washer

* = w/ Poolblood

# = w/ Foyer Red

@ = w/ Baths

& = w/ Spacemoth

+ = w/ Nicole Yun

% = w/ Suzie True

Photo Credit: Chris Carreon