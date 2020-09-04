SLIT Releases Debut EP 'Nothing Left'

The EP has four tracks.

Mind-blowing metalcore band, Slit, have officially released their debut EP today - Nothing Left. The four-track EP features previously released singles "Nothing Left" and "Dead Roses" which features Dallas-based rapper, Lil Lotus. Fans can listen across streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, and more. Listen below.

On Nothing Left, the band shares, "This album is based around acknowledging your mistakes and everything that happened due to the decisions you made to get you where you are; ultimately taking responsibility for it all and finding a way to fix it."

Members of this jaw-clenching, all around wide expression in self-preservation project are Justin Mitchell (Vocals), Leo Aguero (Drums), Nicholas Casares (Guitar/Vocals), and Keegan Adair (Bass). Collectively pushing the boundaries in this particular genre, taking influence from other backgrounds of music, extends endlessly in creativity falling short of nothing in pushing what seems to have no boundaries. Centered around the idea of being stuck in a place in life that one feels they may not get through, but being determined and persistent to get through it despite any obstacles that may befall you.

Nothing Left is out now. For more information, please visit https://www.slitbnd.com/.

Nothing Left Track Listing:

01. Nothing Left

02. Backwounds

03. Habits

04. Dead Roses feat. Lil Lotus

Listen to the new EP here:

