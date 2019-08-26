SLANDER Becomes Top Live Draw In North America Following 'The Alchemy Tour' with NGHTMRE, Seven Lions, and The Glitch Mob

Beyond building a mint name for themselves through jaw-dropping original productions and massive collaborations, SLANDER are one of the top live draws in North America right now. On Saturday, August 17 the duo of Derek Andersen and Scott Land along with NGHTMRE launched "The Alchemy Tour" with a headlining slot to an unprecedented crowd of over 22,000 fans in Long Beach, CA. Taking place on the waterfront Marina Green as a first-time music event, "The Alchemy Tour" launch, which also features Seven Lions and The Glitch Mob, smashed records as the largest attended single stage bass music event in the history of electronic music in America.

LA-based SLANDER recently turned their popular Gud Vibrations brand into an official record label with good friend NGHTMRE, ensuring their legions of fans that their famous GUD VIBES are only getting started. Based on their Mad Decent released single "Gud Vibrations," best friends NGHTMRE and SLANDER decided to build their brand together, supporting good music, good friendships, and good vibes. Their GV brand has seen exponential growth with a world-wide audience. Back to back sellout nights headlining the Hollywood Palladium was quickly followed by selling the NOS event center with 10,000 fans while at the same time taking the dance music scene by storm with the first appearance of their new mind-blowing stage production "The Atom." In 2017 and 2018 they took "The Atom" to sold out shows at Red Rocks, as well as curating their own stage with it at Nocturnal Wonderland. This fall, the trio will perform with "The Atom" at all "Alchemy Tour" dates.

A massive undertaking produced by Live Nation, "The Alchemy Tour" is a stacked show coming to arenas, amphitheaters, and more for a once-in-a-generation alliance of four artistic powerhouses. The next date is September 4 in Charlotte, NC with the tour making stops in Pittsburgh, Austin, The Gorge in Seattle, San Francisco and more before wrapping October 13 in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Before picking back up on The Alchemy Tour in Charlotte, next look for SLANDER and NGHTMRE to present the Gud Vibrations stage at New York's largest and longest running electronic music festival Electric Zoo. The stage will highlight performances from both acts along with other artists especially curated by them including GTA, Boogie T & Squanto, WAVEDASH, Shadient and more.

For all SLANDER tour dates in North America & Europe follow below.

Date City Venue Sunday, September 1, 2019 New York, NY Electric Zoo The Alchemy Tour: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Thursday, September 5, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center Friday, September 6, 2019 Norfolk, VA Ted Constant Convocation Center Saturday, September 7, 2019 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion Monday, September 9, 2019 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Tuesday, September 10, 2019 St. Louis, MO The Pageant Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Friday, September 13, 2019 Minneapolis, MN The Armory Saturday, September 14, 2019 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom Sunday, September 15, 2019 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater Thursday, September 19, 2019 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell Friday, September 20, 2019 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena Saturday, September 21, 2019 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Thursday, September 26, 2019 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Friday, September 27, 2019 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Saturday, September 28, 2019 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Thursday, October 03, 2019 Sacramento, CA Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo Saturday, October 05, 2019 Seattle, WA Gorge Amphitheatre Sunday, October 6, 2019 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House Friday, October 11, 2019 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Saturday, October 12, 2019 San Diego, CA Petco Park | Park at the Park Sunday, October 13, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Rawhide Pavilion





