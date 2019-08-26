SLANDER Becomes Top Live Draw In North America Following 'The Alchemy Tour' with NGHTMRE, Seven Lions, and The Glitch Mob

Aug. 26, 2019  
Beyond building a mint name for themselves through jaw-dropping original productions and massive collaborations, SLANDER are one of the top live draws in North America right now. On Saturday, August 17 the duo of Derek Andersen and Scott Land along with NGHTMRE launched "The Alchemy Tour" with a headlining slot to an unprecedented crowd of over 22,000 fans in Long Beach, CA. Taking place on the waterfront Marina Green as a first-time music event, "The Alchemy Tour" launch, which also features Seven Lions and The Glitch Mob, smashed records as the largest attended single stage bass music event in the history of electronic music in America.

LA-based SLANDER recently turned their popular Gud Vibrations brand into an official record label with good friend NGHTMRE, ensuring their legions of fans that their famous GUD VIBES are only getting started. Based on their Mad Decent released single "Gud Vibrations," best friends NGHTMRE and SLANDER decided to build their brand together, supporting good music, good friendships, and good vibes. Their GV brand has seen exponential growth with a world-wide audience. Back to back sellout nights headlining the Hollywood Palladium was quickly followed by selling the NOS event center with 10,000 fans while at the same time taking the dance music scene by storm with the first appearance of their new mind-blowing stage production "The Atom." In 2017 and 2018 they took "The Atom" to sold out shows at Red Rocks, as well as curating their own stage with it at Nocturnal Wonderland. This fall, the trio will perform with "The Atom" at all "Alchemy Tour" dates.

A massive undertaking produced by Live Nation, "The Alchemy Tour" is a stacked show coming to arenas, amphitheaters, and more for a once-in-a-generation alliance of four artistic powerhouses. The next date is September 4 in Charlotte, NC with the tour making stops in Pittsburgh, Austin, The Gorge in Seattle, San Francisco and more before wrapping October 13 in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Before picking back up on The Alchemy Tour in Charlotte, next look for SLANDER and NGHTMRE to present the Gud Vibrations stage at New York's largest and longest running electronic music festival Electric Zoo. The stage will highlight performances from both acts along with other artists especially curated by them including GTA, Boogie T & Squanto, WAVEDASH, Shadient and more.

For all SLANDER tour dates in North America & Europe follow below.

Date

City

Venue

Sunday, September 1, 2019

New York, NY

Electric Zoo

The Alchemy Tour:

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC Events Center

Friday, September 6, 2019

Norfolk, VA

Ted Constant Convocation Center

Saturday, September 7, 2019

Baltimore, MD

MECU Pavilion

Monday, September 9, 2019

Detroit, MI

The Fillmore

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

St. Louis, MO

The Pageant

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Indianapolis, IN

Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Friday, September 13, 2019

Minneapolis, MN

The Armory

Saturday, September 14, 2019

Chicago, IL

Aragon Ballroom

Sunday, September 15, 2019

Cleveland, OH

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Raleigh, NC

Red Hat Amphitheater

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Lowell, MA

Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

Friday, September 20, 2019

Portland, ME

Cross Insurance Arena

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Tulsa, OK

Cain's Ballroom

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Irving, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Austin, TX

Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Friday, September 27, 2019

Austin, TX

Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Thursday, October 03, 2019

Sacramento, CA

Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo

Saturday, October 05, 2019

Seattle, WA

Gorge Amphitheatre

Sunday, October 6, 2019

Boise, ID

Revolution Concert House

Friday, October 11, 2019

San Francisco, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, October 12, 2019

San Diego, CA

Petco Park | Park at the Park

Sunday, October 13, 2019

Phoenix, AZ

Rawhide Pavilion


