SICK OF IT ALL Releases New Animated Lyric Video for 'Beef Between Vegans'

New York City hardcore legends SICK OF IT ALL have just released the new animated lyric video for their track "Beef Between Vegans". Watch the video, which premiered yesterday with Brooklyn Vegan, HERE.

"We're excited to announce the release of our apocalyptic and hopefully not prophetic lyric video for "Beef Between Vegans." Please check it out and keep an eye out as we add more tour dates to our calendar. Can't wait to see all of you again," states SICK OF IT ALL about the release.

"Beef Between Vegans" is off the band's recent full-length album, Wake The Sleeping Dragon! (2018). For the release, Century Media Records teamed up with Fat Wreck Chords, who put out the CD and vinyl version in the US. The album was produced by Jerry Farley at Nova Studios in Staten Island, New York and mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, The Haunted) at Antfarm Studios in Aabyhøj, Denmark. The album is available to stream and purchase, HERE.

SICK OF IT ALL is Lou Koller (vocals), Pete Koller (guitars, vocals), Armand Majidi (drums), Craig Setari (bass, vocals).