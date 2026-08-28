SHOOP Releases New Single HOLY SMOKES! via Epic Records

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Los Angeles-based artist and producer SHOOP has shared 'Holy Smokes!', his latest genre-mashing single and a blisteringly bright tribute to the fine line between not wanting a good thing to end and having no idea what's supposed to come next. The track is out now via Epic Records, alongside an official music video that captures a palpable end-of-summer energy.

'Holy Smokes!' hits like a sunny day without a care in the world, or any shade in sight. Teaming up with cowriters Jonah Shy (Chappell Roan, Dermot Kennedy) and Paul Dally (an artist in his own right), and co-producer Suzy Shinn (Modest Mouse, Weezer), SHOOP collages fuzzy new wave, boot-scuffing boogie-rock, and sun-baked alt-pop into a ramshackle sing-along. 'I wish we didn't have to die, I wish we crashed out tonight / It's always been about a girl, It's always been one more night,' he sings before the chorus: 'Holy smokes! Holy s! / I'm on my way back home to Lafayette Street, on the balcony waiting.'

SHOOP shared his thoughts about the song: ''Holy Smokes!' is ironic because it sonically is so happy and fun, but it's about realizing how easy it is to want so many things that seem impossible, almost to a point of it being depressing to even get close to attaining any of them — wishing for this, wishing for that. It's a scary thing that a lot of us can do with expecting the grass to always be greener, but ultimately you're left on a balcony just waiting for something to make sense and tell you it's all gonna work out.'

The 'Holy Smokes!' music video brings that sentiment to life, following SHOOP as he wakes up inside of a vintage red hot rod and starts his day. He sorts through car parts at the scrap yard, wrenches on his motorcycle, and walks the banks of the Los Angeles River. A porch cookout evolves into a proper party, and he goes for a night ride — before settling back into the front seat of the red car for some shut-eye.

The new release follows SHOOP's November EP never better, a vibrant and low-key vulnerable collision of alt-pop, rock, R&B, and sharp songwriting that launched a rapid-fire run of singles introducing the multi-hyphenate's boundary-pushing style. He first arrived with 'Capris,' a sun-soaked debut that distilled tangled emotions into breezy hooks. He then doubled down with the manically paced '

' and the jangly, '90s-checking '' — not to mention '' and ' little piece .' SHOOP took Mundane Magazine inside the EP and his creative process in a revealing interview.

SHOOP made his artist debut after years of behind-the-scenes songwriting and production, working with the likes of Role Model, Dijon, Syd, August Ponthier, Maude Latour, and more. He also played drums and produced with Junior Varsity and lends his talents to others to this day. His recent credits include Princess Nokia, Prateek Kuhad, and Momo Boyd, but SHOOP's solo work cements what longtime collaborators and early fans already knew: he's building something wildly original and slyly potent.

About SHOOP

SHOOP wanted to hear something exciting, so he went ahead and made it himself. The PA-born and L.A.-based artist, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist stretches the boundaries of pop with his bare hands, leaning on an uncompromising no-fs-given approach powered by live instrumentation, airtight songcraft, and a whole lot of attitude. Upon graduating college, the Harrisburg, PA, native bounced around between jobs, saving enough money to move to New York City and pursue music full-time by 2020. Locking in with intense focus, he grinded in countless studio sessions, landing his first major placement when he co-produced 'Cowboy' for Allison Ponthier in 2021. Establishing himself as a sought-after collaborator behind-the-scenes, his catalog expanded with the likes of 'Writing's On The Wall' for Role Model, 'Cybah' by Syd and Lucky Daye, 'Heaven' for Maude Latour, and many more. Along the way, he hit the road with Biig Piig as her drummer. He joined Junior Varsity, performing and collaborating on projects such as Junior Varsity EP, Side B, and My Star EP. After shining for years as a sought-after collaborator, he steps into the spotlight with his debut EP never better, his first for Epic Records, with lots more to come.

Follow SHOOP: Instagram | YouTube | Spotify

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