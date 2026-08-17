SHEAL to Release New Single PRESS REWIND

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SHEAL, the stage name of Nova Scotia-born, Toronto-based singer-songwriter Sheilagh McNab, is set to release her newest single, 'Press Rewind,' on August 19. The track is an intimate, nostalgic reflection on childhood, home, family, and the places that continue to shape who we become. Written by SHEAL and produced, mixed, and mastered by Eric Vanier, the track pairs her emotive vocals and piano with Vanier's drums, percussion, bass, and electric guitar, creating a warm, cinematic folk-pop sound that feels both reflective and deeply personal. Following a string of releases that have earned airplay on CBC Radio and SiriusXM, SHEAL turns inward on 'Press Rewind,' revisiting memories of growing up in Nova Scotia through the perspective of an adult and parent.

At the heart of 'Press Rewind' is the feeling of coming home and seeing the past through new eyes. The song was inspired by SHEAL's childhood memories, her experiences of returning to Nova Scotia, and the perspective that comes with raising children of her own. As she explains, 'Press Rewind' is about 'looking back on my childhood and, now that I'm a parent, returning to those memories with new perspective — thinking about how I was raised and what I appreciate about that experience.' The ocean imagery woven throughout the song is particularly intentional, reflecting her deep connection to the East Coast and the pull of home. That connection comes alive in the song's imagery of salty air, wind-swept trees, familiar roads, and the feeling of finally being almost home. The line, 'We'll drive to places that I used to know, and stay all day until the sun goes down,' comes directly from SHEAL's own life. Each summer, she returns to Nova Scotia with her daughters, reconnecting with a longtime friend for an August day at the beach filled with conversation, laughter, food, swimming, and the kind of timelessness that makes everyone forget to check the clock. Those experiences have become some of her favourite memories — and now, she gets to create them with her own children.

'Press Rewind' ultimately becomes more than a song about nostalgia. It is a celebration of home, family, memory, and the people and places that remain part of us even when life moves forward. With its ocean-soaked imagery and quietly powerful emotional core, SHEAL captures the bittersweet feeling of looking back while appreciating exactly where you are now. It's a song about realizing that sometimes the memories we return to are also the ones we're creating all over again.

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