SHAB Releases New Single and Music Video BEST OF ALL TIME

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International pop artist SHAB has released 'Best Of All Time,' an uplifting, high-energy pop anthem available now on all digital streaming platforms, alongside its official music video premiering on YouTube. The release follows her recent single 'Perfume.'

Written during a series of songwriting sessions with GRAMMY-winning producer Damon Sharpe, hit songwriter Bonnie McKee, and British-American songwriter JHart, the track continues SHAB's signature blend of modern pop infused with subtle Persian musical influences that celebrate her heritage.

Driven by infectious melodies, soaring violins, shimmering pop production, and unmistakable Persian-inspired sounds, 'Best Of All Time' delivers an empowering message about the people who lift us up when we need them most. Equal parts dance anthem and celebration of resilience, the song encourages listeners to find strength in the people around them - and to keep moving forward no matter what life brings.

Premiering alongside the single, the official music video captures the same joyful energy through bold fashion, cinematic visuals and high-impact choreography. Featuring multiple striking wardrobe changes, vibrant production design and SHAB's biggest performance-driven visual to date, the video brings the song's empowering message to life while showcasing the confidence, glamour and global pop style that have become her signature.

'Best Of All Time' follows the release of 'Perfume,' another collaboration born from the same songwriting sessions. While 'Perfume' explored confidence, femininity and self-expression, 'Best Of All Time' shifts the focus toward gratitude, friendship and finding joy through life's highs and lows. Together, the songs continue to define SHAB's evolving sound - sophisticated global pop rooted in her Persian heritage.

''Best Of All Time' is about the people who stand beside us, believe in us and remind us of our strength when we need it - our family, our lovers, our friends and the people who inspire us to become our best selves. The track is also my celebration of resilience, hope and choosing joy. Whether I'm happy, heartbroken, angry, celebrating or simply trying to make it through another day, it's my reminder to dance,' explains SHAB.

Over the past two years, SHAB has steadily established herself as one of independent pop music's rising voices. Her recent releases include 'Perfume,' 'It's On You,' 'Lipstick,' and 'Skin & Bones - VIP' and 'Voodoo' featuring hip-hop legend Fat Joe. During that run, SHAB has earned multiple appearances on the U.S. Top 40 radio charts, including Billboard Dance and Pop formats, while continuing to blend contemporary pop with the cultural influences that define her artistry.

With 'Best Of All Time,' SHAB continues her mission of creating music that empowers, inspires and brings people together - proving once again that pop music can be both joyful and deeply meaningful.

'Best Of All Time' will be available on all major digital streaming platforms beginning August 21, 2026, with the official music video premiering the same day on YouTube.

About SHAB

SHAB was eight when her family fled Tehran. The youngest of thirteen children in a family marked by the Revolution, she left with little more than a suitcase, spent five years alone in a German boarding school, and arrived in America at fourteen. She began recording in Farsi, then crossed into English in 2019 alongside GRAMMY-winning producer Damon Sharpe. She founded her own label in 2020 and released her debut album, INFINITE LOVE, in 2021, which was described as 'energizing Global Pop that is both effortless and memorable.' Her 2023 collaboration with Fat Joe, 'VOODOO,' brought her to American radio. Her 2025 double album ONE SUITCASE drew critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone calling it 'a compelling collection of songs that flow seamlessly between upbeat anthems and introspective moments.' Her sound is cinematic anthems: global pop with subtle Persian rhythmic and melodic accents, built with collaborators including Dallas Austin, RockStar, Bonnie McKee and JHart. She has toured Europe, the UK and the U.S. five times over, with Anastacia, JLS and The Wanted. She serves as a Global Ambassador for Choose Love in London and an Ambassador for Hope Supply Co. in Dallas. She speaks Farsi, English and German, and lives in Dallas with her husband and their blended family.

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