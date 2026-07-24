SHAB Releases VIP Remix of 'Perfume' for the Dancefloor

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SHAB has released a VIP remix of the track 'Perfume,' reworking the original into a version aimed at dancefloor play.

Following the industry embrace of her latest single and music video, 'Perfume,' international pop artist SHAB returns with an exciting new remix, giving the glamorous pop anthem a fresh, high-energy twist. 'Perfume (Remix)' is now available on all major streaming platforms, alongside the official music video for the original version available on YouTube.

Originally written by SHAB alongside A-list songwriters Bonnie McKee and JHart, 'Perfume' blends contemporary pop production with subtle Persian influences, celebrating confidence, femininity, and self-expression. The new remix, which was the most-added song to U.S. dance radio during its first week of release, transforms the track into an energetic, dancefloor-ready experience while preserving the infectious melodies and playful spirit that made the original resonate with fans.

Accompanied by an innovative and fashion-forward music video, the remix offers listeners a fresh way to experience one of SHAB's standout releases.

''Perfume' has always been about confidence, fun, and embracing who you are,' says SHAB. 'I loved hearing the song take on a completely new energy with this remix. It brings a different side of the record to life, and I can't wait for everyone to hear it.'

The release continues SHAB's momentum following three Billboard and Mediabase Top 40 chart appearances over the last nine months, with singles including 'It's On You,' 'Lipstick,' and 'Skin & Bones - VIP' further establishing her as one of pop's most exciting independent artists.

ABOUT SHAB

SHAB is an international pop artist who has captivated audiences with her powerful story about her flight as a refugee from Iranian fundamentalism to an acclaimed global entertainer. With her unique blend of Middle Eastern, pop and electronic influences, SHAB's rise to fame has been marked by critical acclaim and a rapidly growing fanbase, with over 25 million YouTube views and 13 million Spotify streams. With four tours of Europe & the United Kingdom, a critically-acclaimed 2025 U.S. national tour with The Wanted and features in top media outlets like Newsweek, Rolling Stone, Marie Claire, FHM, Hot Press and Wonderland, SHAB continues to break boundaries and inspires others to embrace their own stories of strength and resilience. Her 2025 double album, One Suitcase, and her first U.S. pop radio hits, Lipstick & Voodoo (SHAB's collaboration with hip-hop legend Fat Joe), showcase her ability to seamlessly blend genres while sharing her personal story of survival and self-discovery. In addition to her musical success, SHAB is a passionate advocate for refugees and women's rights. Serving as an ambassador for the UK-based charity Choose Love (www.choose.love), SHAB is donating all of her profits from purchases of the One Suitcase album to support displaced people around the world. Her advocacy is deeply personal, having lived the challenges of being a refugee, and aligns with her mission to empower others through her music as well as her work with charitable organizations.

Connect with SHAB: Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | YouTube | Spotify

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