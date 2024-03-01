SG Lewis Debuts New Chloé Caillet Collaboration 'Costa'

London via LA producer, DJ and songwriter, SG Lewis marks his return to new music with “Costa” alongside Chloé Caillet, as well as the announcement of his new label Forever Days; an outlet for his club focused productions made strictly for the dancefloor and a place to champion music by artists that he loves.

As a true dynamic force within electronic dance music, SG Lewis continues to shape sonic landscapes with inimitable style in his new four-to-the-floor cut, “Costa.” LISTEN HERE. The track was made in collaboration with the French artist Chloé Caillet, who herself has swiftly emerged as a fierce presence in the international dance music scene over the last 18 months. “Costa” follows SG Lewis' latest collaboration “mr useless,” a slick electro house banger made with Shygirl that featured on her recent Club Shy EP.

SG Lewis started his musical career as a resident DJ for Chibuku in Liverpool, a place that gave him his musical education and allowed him to cut his teeth as a DJ. It was there that he fell in love with electronic music, club culture and mixing records. Fast forward ten years, and that original love for club music remains the fuel that feeds every piece of music he makes. Every decision in the studio has been informed by music heard in clubs and at festivals, and the moments of euphoria those sounds have created. It's this ethos that sparked the idea for SG Lewis' new club centric imprint Forever Days, a place where he can experiment away from the contemporary pop associated with his solo artist project.

Speaking on Forever Days, SG Lewis explains: “For a long time now, I have wanted to create an outlet for the club focused music I am constantly creating, and a place to champion music by artists that I love - music made strictly for the dance floor, with the sole ambition of creating more of these euphoric moments. It is for that reason that I am beyond excited to announce the birth of my record label - ‘Forever Days'. Music for the days and nights that last forever in our memory. I have never been this excited about anything in my entire life. I can't wait to show you all the music we have ready, and to create some Forever Days for all of us.”

SG Lewis will be hosting a monthly Forever Days Radio mix series where he will showcase talent from friends of the label as well as a series of Forever Days themed parties around the world, curating lineups with some of the world's finest selectors. Aiming to throw the kinds of shows that leave a lasting impression, the series will kick off at Koko in London on May 3rd.

SG Lewis has cemented his status as one of music's most sought after producers, collaborating with the likes of Elton John, Clairo, Khalid, Aluna, Victoria Monet, Shygirl, Raye, The Neptunes/N.E.R.D's Chad Hugo + many more across his illustrious career. His debut album times and last years' follow up AudioLust & HigherLove were released to critical acclaim, and his total stream count is now at a whopping 1.7 billion.

Behind the scenes, SG Lewis has produced Dave's seminal breakout track “100M's” and co-wrote “Hallucinate” for Dua Lipa's record-smashing GRAMMY-nominated number one album, Future Nostalgia. He is highly regarded in fashion circles globally, with Louis Vuitton launching their pre-Fall campaign with Soulwax's remix of “Impact” (featuring Robyn & Channel Tres). He has also DJ'd at parties for the likes of Hermes, Vogue + more.

SG Lewis has sold out headline tours across the US, UK, Australia, Europe, and Asia, as well as multiple festival appearances including prime-time slots at Coachella and Glastonbury. His raucous live shows not only make him one of the UK's hottest talents, but also a formidable artist capable of making a splash on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond.