SC Undercover Releases New Single 'Darkness Before Light'

Birmingham, UK born 24-year old SC. Undercover started creating music as a way of escapism from what at one point seemed to be a permanent road to severe depression and addiction.

His upcoming track 'Darkness Before Light' is about finding closure from his past, where he was struggling with depression, addiction from a previous relationship. The song also creates hope where he is seeking love and light in a new world which is beautifully produced with several live instruments to great an atmospheric stadium sounding song.

Currently gearing up for the release of his latest single 'Darkness Before Light'. SC Undercover blends influences of indie, dark pop and R & B offering something distinctly unique and relatable in today's industry.

After a string of performances in 2019, across Atlanta and at home in the uK, SC Undercover has also received support from various press publications.





