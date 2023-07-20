Ryder Bach Drops New Album LODE - A Journey of Masculinity, Love, and Identity

1
Yachtley Crew Release Debut EP 'Seas The Day'
Seas the Day was produced and mixed by Grammy award winning Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day) and features the band’s first original song “Sex on the Beach,” accompanied by a video with a guest appearance by the Access Hollywood & iHeart host, Mario Lopez.
2
Hollywood Undead Team Up With Tech N9ne for Fall Tour
Chart-topping multi-platinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time, Tech N9ne, has joined forces with platinum-certified 21st-century rock luminaries Hollywood Undead to co-headline the “Hollywood & N9ne Tour” across North America this fall. Check out the full list of tour dates now!
3
New American Soul Trio The Shindellas to Release 'Shindo'
Produced by Louis York—the Grammy Award-winning duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony (Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Jazmine Sullivan)—Shindo is a modern take on the beloved girl group genre that taps into R&B and soul, bringingforth their New American Soul sound.
4
Mitch Rowland Announces Debut Album & Shares First Single
With the news comes the title-track, a stunning example of the beautiful, introspective folk music that showcases the GRAMMY-Award winning Rowland’s musical abilities. Mitch recently performed overseas, opening for Harry Styles in Ireland and London, and Ben Harper in Paris. Digital as well as CD and Vinyl pre order available now.