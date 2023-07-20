Ryder Bach Drops New Album LODE - A Journey of Masculinity, Love, and Identity

Today Ryder Bach releases his new album 'Lode' via Musical Theater Records.

Made over the course of four years Ryder continues his exploration into masculinity, love, and identity. Mining the recent past for sonic and conceptual inspiration the album is a mood board that rides many waves and finds abstract meaning in seemingly disparate worlds.

With musical contributions from Rhiannon Smith, Raymond Proudfoot, Derek Coburn, Adam Leier and Air Pop.

Here is a link to the lead single 'Need U'