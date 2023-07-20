Ryder Bach Drops New Album LODE - A Journey of Masculinity, Love, and Identity

Ryder Bach Drops New Album LODE - A Journey of Masculinity, Love, and Identity

Today Ryder Bach releases his new album 'Lode' via Musical Theater Records.

Made over the course of four years Ryder continues his exploration into masculinity, love, and identity. Mining the recent past for sonic and conceptual inspiration the album is a mood board that rides many waves and finds abstract meaning in seemingly disparate worlds.

With musical contributions from Rhiannon Smith, Raymond Proudfoot, Derek Coburn, Adam Leier and Air Pop.

Here is a link to the lead single 'Need U'



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Yachtley Crew Release Debut EP Seas The Day Photo
Yachtley Crew Release Debut EP 'Seas The Day'

Seas the Day was produced and mixed by Grammy award winning Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day) and features the band’s first original song “Sex on the Beach,” accompanied by a video with a guest appearance by the Access Hollywood & iHeart host, Mario Lopez.

2
Hollywood Undead Team Up With Tech N9ne for Fall Tour Photo
Hollywood Undead Team Up With Tech N9ne for Fall Tour

Chart-topping multi-platinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time, Tech N9ne, has joined forces with platinum-certified 21st-century rock luminaries Hollywood Undead to co-headline the “Hollywood & N9ne Tour” across North America this fall. Check out the full list of tour dates now!

3
New American Soul Trio The Shindellas to Release Shindo Photo
New American Soul Trio The Shindellas to Release 'Shindo'

Produced by Louis York—the Grammy Award-winning duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony (Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Jazmine Sullivan)—Shindo is a modern take on the beloved girl group genre that taps into R&B and soul, bringingforth their New American Soul sound. 

4
Mitch Rowland Announces Debut Album & Shares First Single Photo
Mitch Rowland Announces Debut Album & Shares First Single

With the news comes the title-track, a stunning example of the beautiful, introspective folk music that showcases the GRAMMY-Award winning Rowland’s musical abilities. Mitch recently performed overseas, opening for Harry Styles in Ireland and London, and Ben Harper in Paris. Digital as well as CD and Vinyl pre order available now.

