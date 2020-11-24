Ryan Montano Teams Up with Percussionist CQ The Drummer For 'Beach Cafe Vol. 1'

The multi-talented Albuquerque based percussionist, drummer, producer, CQ the Drummer, AKA Camilo Quiñones, is proud to announce his debut EP: Beach Café Vol. 1 featuring Billboard chart topping jazz trumpeter Ryan Montaño! The new EP is due out November 27th on Americano Label.

Born in Albuquerque and following a family linage of Quiñones percussionists, Camilo joins his father Tony Quiñones, uncle Rafael Quiñones, and brother Marc Quiñones. The accomplished drummer and percussionist has performed as a featured guest with notable acts including Tito Puente, The Allman Brothers, Carlos Santana, The Spanish Harlem Orquestra, and Ozomatli. And most recently Camilo joined the legacy act Los Lobos as the drummer. Additionally he has started producing and collaborating under the name CQ the Drummer with GRAMMY nominated and award winning Producers like El Dusty and Fk1st.

Today under his production moniker CQ the Drummer, Camilo is releasing his debut EP comprised of three instrumental songs. Joining Camilo on the new EP is the nationally recognized trumpeter, songwriter and recording artist Ryan Montaño. His beautiful tone, memorable compositions, and precise technique have garnered him national radio airplay and festival performances across the country.

Camilo reflects, "The Project was born from an open creative jam called "The Sessions." These sessions would produce new Ideas in a live setting and musicians would come and add ideas and play along live. Ryan was one of the main supporters of this weekly event and we talked about producing a project for Ryan, but when I started working on the music it organically morphed into these Latin Lo-fi, electronic, instrumental ideas. That became Beach Café Vol. 1."

Beach Café Vol. 1 started with a couple of mobile production field trips to Zendo, a local cafe around the corner from Camilo's recording studio in the historic neighborhood of Barelas, Albuquerque, NM. Camilo comments, "I would bring a headphone splitter and a couple of headphones for coffee shop patrons to listen in on the music creation process," he continues, "During the fall of 2019, I created the music beds and later recorded Ryan's trumpet parts in my home studio. The recording sessions were very casual, in that we hadn't set out to make the project. It was still an idea, but the trumpet lead became the feature and focal point of the music."

It wasn't until COVID-19 and the preceding lock down that Camilo had some time to fully realize the production of the new recordings. He says, "Silver linings for the Corona Era is that opportunities have come available that, under normal circumstances people would be too busy for. I've taken this time to double down on my development as a Producer/Engineer... this will be my 3rd release with Americano Label this year under the production name CQ the Drummer. ("20/20" & "Cruisin' Song") So in a way 2020 has been my best year yet!" The new EP was recorded at Camilo's studio and mastered By GRAMMY award winning engineer Mariano Herrera.

The three track EP, Beach Café Vol. 1, is a blissful sonic vacation that we all need right now. It kicks off with the lead single, "Beach Cafe," Camilo explains "I wanted to capture the feeling of going to a Cafe for a mid morning coffee or brunch while on vacation. Something you can listen to and instantly you feel transported to a beautiful view of a warm beach or vacation vibe, with a latte or mimosa in hand." The new EP also includes the upbeat fresh air song "Saturday Morning" with Andrew March on Clarinet, and the smooth contemporary song "Here" with vocals by Nicole Victory. Although only three songs deep the new EP sonically transports the listener to a mini beach café destination unknown.

Beach Café Vol. 1 is due out November 27 with Americano label and will be the label's first Latin-NuJazz release combining jazz elements with Latin influenced electronic chilled beats.

Recognized at a young age for his talent, Camilo Quiñones was named Timbalero of the Year in 2002, 2003, 2005, Drummer of the Year in 2006, and Auxiliary Percussionist of the Year in 2008 by the New Mexico Musicians Fund. Camilo has held endorsements with the top brands in the industry, Pearl Drums and Percussion, Zildjian Cymbals, and Remo Drumheads for over 10 years. In addition to performing CQ the Drummer has produced music for, theater, live dance ensemble, TV commercials, internet promotional campaigns, and independent artist. The latest release "Cruisin' Song" by Raul Pacheco (Ozomatli) out now on Americano Label which is signed to EMPIRE.

View More Music Stories Related Articles