Ryan McMullan to Release 'Ruthless Cupid' and Starts US Tour

Singer-songwriter Ryan McMullan releases single "Ruthless Cupid" and begins US tour.

The single drops on January 24, the same date as he sets off on his first headlining US tour by playing a sold-out show in New York City! Also his show in Seattle is now sold-out.

"Ruthless Cupid" is infectiously danceable and, as always, showcases Ryan's soul-stirring vocals.The single is taken from the forthcoming eponymous EP which entails a collection of songs inspired by Cupid.

"The song describes a situation I was once in, where I was particularly low in confidence and self-esteem," says Ryan. "I got my hopes up only to find that Cupid was toying with me once more, but still felt a glimmer of hope."

This week, Ryan's first headlining tour begins - scroll down to view full tour schedule!

Ed Sheeran referred to Ryan McMullan's voice as a 'rare jewel' and brought him on as a supporting act during his European tour. Ryan recently toured the US supporting Foy Vance. He has also opened for Snow Patrol in the US, Europe, Australia, and Asia - and stood in as an honorary member of the band when Snow Patrol's guitarist Johnny McDaid was recovering after surgery.

Ryan's US fanbase is growing rapidly, leading to strong ticket sales and one very excited artist. "America! One of the dreams of artists from Ireland and the UK is to get to tour the states. I'm so glad to have been able to tour the US alongside Foy Vance and Snow Patrol but to tour as a headlining act is crazy. The first show is in New York, and it's already sold out, which is mind-blowing! I couldn't be happier about that," says Ryan.

US Tour Dates

Jan 24 - Mercury Lounge, New York, NY - SOLD OUT

Jan 25 - The Red Room, Boston, MA

Jan 26 - Sona Pub & Kitchen, Philadelphia, PA

Jan 29 - The High Watt, Nashville, TN

Feb 30 - Schubas Tavern, Chicago, IL

Feb 1 - Lost Lake Lounge, Denver, CO

Feb 4 - The Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CA

Feb 5 - Cafe du Nord, San Francisco, CA

Feb 7 - Bunk Bar, Portland, OR

Feb 8 - The Crocodile Back Bar, Seattle WA - SOLD OUT





