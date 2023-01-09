Ryan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In March

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Ryan Hamilton has unveiled details for his next studio album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost,' set for release on March 10 via Wicked Cool Records.

The title track is now streaming and follows the release of previous album tracks "Paper Planes" and "On The Edge."

Of the song, Hamilton says, "I grew up in a VERY conservative Church of Christ. We used to go to church 3 times a week. There are parts of that upbringing that I will never shake. The "fear of God" is ingrained in me, & will seemingly be a part of me forever. Like a ghost, haunting me. This song is about that."

Pre-save the 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' LP here.

Hailed by Spin Magazine as one of the '35 Best Lesser Known Artists of the Last 35 Years', the Fort Worth, Texas-based musician released his first solo album, 'Hell of a Day', back in 2015. Prior to this, Hamilton had experienced success across North America and Canada with former band Smile Smile.

Hamilton signed to Stevie Van Zandt's 'Wicked Cool' label in June 2018, and a sold-out tour of the UK supporting the Alarm followed.

In 2019, Hamilton and his band completed a West Coast tour of the US. By personal invitation, Ryan also played Adam Duritz' (Counting Crows) 'Underwater Sunshine' festival in NYC and The Alarm's Gathering festival in both Wales and NYC. Mike Peters of The Alarm has said of Ryan: "this young man is the future of rock n'roll."

2019 saw multiple tours of the UK, once in support of the Tearaways featuring Blondie's Clem Burke, who proclaimed: "Ryan is a genuine modern day 21st Century rock n' roller."

Hamilton closed out 2019 by opening for Jesse Malin (featuring Lucinda Williams) at the Bowery Ballroom, NYC. Hamilton's first album for Wicked Cool, 'This Is The Sound,' was released May 2019 (winning in the 'Independent Music Awards 'Album of the Year' category), with the follow-up 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere' coming in 2020. This album appeared on multiple Top 10 Official Charts in the UK as well as a number of 'Albums of the Year' polls.

2020 also saw the release of Hamilton's chart-topping solo EP 'Incommunicado', following shortly after his 'Songs and Stories' solo acoustic tour of the UK, just before the pandemic hit.

His next album '1221' was released in November 2021 and went straight into the Top 10 Indie Albums on the Official Charts (U.K.). '1221' is also the very first Wicked Cool release to be selected as an Official Record Store Day title, the exclusive vinyl edition released in April 2022.

Hamilton completed a short run of sold-out shows in the U.K. in February 2022, with RPM Magazine noting: "Ryan Hamilton is an artist whose back catalogue straddles power pop and Americana with radio-friendly singles and lyrics that hit the heart and soul. His live performance, whether with a band or solo is always memorable. For me a great artist has to have the whole package, that certain sparkle. Well written songs, a good voice, charisma and the ability to captivate an audience. Ryan has already proven himself in that department."

2022 quickly shaped up to be one of Hamilton's busiest to date, with multiple U.K. & US shows booked throughout the year and 2020's postponed appearances at Maverick and LeeStock festivals finally taking place. In October 2022, Hamilton embarked upon a month-long tour of the U.K., co-headlining with Jason & The Scorchers legend Warner E. Hodges. The schedule took in the Orkney Islands to the North of Scotland, which have been inhabited for thousands of years since the Mesolithic period.

2023 promises to be even busier for Hamilton, with the release of 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost,' a full UK/European tour in Spring, plus festivals and US shows through summer and later in the year.

Listen to the new single here: