Rusty Gear Records Two New Songs With Artist Sax Player Evelyn Rubio Wire Road Studios Houston

Artist Songwriter Rusty Gear (Connecticut) retained world renowned recording engineer Andy Bradley (Texas) to produce new original songs at Wire Road Studios with class A session musicians.

The goal: record two new original numbers with blues vocalist sax player Evelyn Rubio, including “Don't Forget to Pack Your Blues”, a punchy up tempo blues song written by Rusty for the occasion. The two day recording session included eight of America's top musicians, including Paul English (piano), Rankin Peters (bass), Tyson Sheth (drums), Wayne Turner (lead guitar), Brian Thomas (Dobro), Thomas Hulten (Trombone), Brian Perez (Sax), and Ken Easton (Trumpet).

The result was an incredible set of recordings that are now moving to mastering. While in Houston Rusty was invited to join Tom Tranchilla (KPFT's Songwriter's Studio show host) for an in-depth interview on songwriting and live performances. Additionally, Rusty performed a new original duet with Evelyn at Houston's premiere listening room The Mucky Duck.

Rusty shares, “I just cannot say enough about my trip to Houston. Working with Evelyn could not have been better—what a marvelous voice and she killed it on sax. The band was aces, I mean top shelf and Andy Bradley, well they don't come any better. Being on Tom's show ranks right up there and then there was the three song performance at The Mucky Duck. I was sitting with John in Houston and Mary Minter of CMA Of Texas. I believe these new songs are some of my best to date and my experiences in Houston were a muse that augmented the recording session.”

After finishing his sessions in Houston, Rusty traveled to Nashville to cut four new songs with producer Brad Hill.

About Rusty Gear

Rusty Gear is an American singer-songwriter who has released an extensive collection of Americana, country and blues music. Rusty's primary focus has always been the song writing, where he tries to tell authentic stories of life in America and deliver rocking numbers that will energize his live performances.

He has released 9 albums/ EPs of original music featuring top Nashville session players and members of the famed Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section and guest appearances by fabulous female vocalists, including Bekka Bramlett, Hannah Bethel, Calamity Jane, Anna Jacobson, Elle Rose and Lisa Kaine. Rusty's songs have received radio play around the world and charted on the Billboard Country Breakout Chart, Roots Radio in Country, Blues and Americana and on the Hotdisc Top 40 in Europe.

His album Stripped Gear reached #2 on the Roots Radio Country Album Chart and the single Old Friend reached #1 in both Country and Americana. Rusty's 2023 EP, Something in the Water, charted in the top ten on the Country and Americana album charts on Roots Radio and the single The Dog Won't Hunt charted on the Billboard Country Breakout Chart. In late 2023, he released seven new Americana originals comprising the EP Gear in the Headlights. Rusty's songs have been streamed over 4 million times on Spotify.