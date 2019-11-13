Run River North Announce 2020 Tour Dates
The Los Angeles based alt-indie band Run River North will kick off the new year with a US tour, starting locally in Santa Ana, CA (Constellation Room on January 14), and taking them full circle to close the run in Los Angeles at The Lodge Room on February 22. The tour is to support the recently released EP Monsters Calling Home, Vol. 2, which includes their biggest, boldest, best song to date, "Wake Up."
Last month, the band visit the Braille Institute of Los Angeles with the goal to empower kids as musicians. Over the course of a single afternoon, the band - Alex Hwang, Daniel Chae and Sally Kang - taught 27 kids how to play guitar, bass and keyboard, culminating in a recital for family, friends and staff.
"One of the biggest challenges personally was how to teach without visual cues. So, as I was closing my eyes to speak with empathy, I realized that it wasn't as limiting or difficult as I had imagined and, in fact, how much more of the music I felt with my eyes closed. I got to see our music in a whole new light with these kids. Wherever you're watching this video, we hope that it inspires you to believe in the power of music and to see all the good work that the Braille Institute does for these kids," says Hwang.
To Donate, Please Visit: https://www.brailleinstitute.org/ways-to-give
Tour Dates:
Tues., Jan. 14 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Wed., Jan. 15 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Thurs., Jan. 16 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Sat., Jan. 18 Dallas, TX @ Ruins
Sun., Jan. 19 Austin, TX @ Stubbs Indoor
Tues., Jan. 21 Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl
Thurs., Jan. 23 Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java
Fri., Jan. 24 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
Sun., Jan. 26 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
Tues., Jan. 28 Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
Thurs., Jan. 30 Columbus, OH @ Basement
Fri., Jan. 31 Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
Sat., Feb. 1 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
Mon., Feb. 3 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Wed., Feb. 5 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Fri., Feb. 7 Kansas City, MO @ Encore
Sat., Feb. 8 Denver, CO @ Larimer
Mon., Feb. 10 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Wed., Feb. 12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Thurs., Feb. 13 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Sat., Feb. 22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge