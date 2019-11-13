Run River North Announce 2020 Tour Dates

The Los Angeles based alt-indie band Run River North will kick off the new year with a US tour, starting locally in Santa Ana, CA (Constellation Room on January 14), and taking them full circle to close the run in Los Angeles at The Lodge Room on February 22. The tour is to support the recently released EP Monsters Calling Home, Vol. 2, which includes their biggest, boldest, best song to date, "Wake Up."

Last month, the band visit the Braille Institute of Los Angeles with the goal to empower kids as musicians. Over the course of a single afternoon, the band - Alex Hwang, Daniel Chae and Sally Kang - taught 27 kids how to play guitar, bass and keyboard, culminating in a recital for family, friends and staff.

"One of the biggest challenges personally was how to teach without visual cues. So, as I was closing my eyes to speak with empathy, I realized that it wasn't as limiting or difficult as I had imagined and, in fact, how much more of the music I felt with my eyes closed. I got to see our music in a whole new light with these kids. Wherever you're watching this video, we hope that it inspires you to believe in the power of music and to see all the good work that the Braille Institute does for these kids," says Hwang.

To Donate, Please Visit: https://www.brailleinstitute.org/ways-to-give

Tour Dates:

Tues., Jan. 14 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Wed., Jan. 15 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Thurs., Jan. 16 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Sat., Jan. 18 Dallas, TX @ Ruins

Sun., Jan. 19 Austin, TX @ Stubbs Indoor

Tues., Jan. 21 Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

Thurs., Jan. 23 Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

Fri., Jan. 24 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

Sun., Jan. 26 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Tues., Jan. 28 Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

Thurs., Jan. 30 Columbus, OH @ Basement

Fri., Jan. 31 Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

Sat., Feb. 1 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

Mon., Feb. 3 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Wed., Feb. 5 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Fri., Feb. 7 Kansas City, MO @ Encore

Sat., Feb. 8 Denver, CO @ Larimer

Mon., Feb. 10 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Wed., Feb. 12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Thurs., Feb. 13 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Sat., Feb. 22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge





Related Articles View More Music Stories