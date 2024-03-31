RubyJoyful to Release Debut Album 'PIE CHART OF LOVE' in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Guitarist-vocalist Dan Rubinoff likes to joke that it only took him 50 years to write a good song. But once he did, he knocked out a bunch — 12 of which have landed on Pie Chart of Love, the stellar debut album Rubinoff and his partner, bassist-vocalist Joice Moore, will release on May 10 as the duo RubyJoyful. The Colorado-based outfit will begin a spring tour that night with a performance at Steve's Guitars in Carbondale, Colo.

Crafting their bluegrass- and folk-influenced sound was more than a two-person endeavor, however. Leftover Salmon's Drew Emmitt, Rubinoff's former neighbor, plays mandolin, and Salmon's Andy Thorn plays banjo. Emmitt's son, Eli, who grew up playing with Rubinoff's son while their dads jammed, contributes lead guitar and vocals, while David Alderdice adds drums. Before shifting to Nashville, recording occurred at Mad Dog Ranch & Studios, the legendary Snowmass, Colo., space created by the Eagles' Glenn Frey (in a pair of log buildings original property owner Jimmy Buffett had built). That's where they met engineer/co-producer Marc Meeker, who rang up some heavy-hitting Nashville pals — including fiddler Stuart Duncan, dobro players Rob Ickes and Scotty Sanders, pianist Michael Webb, pedal steel player Justin Schipper and percussionist Eric Darken, among others. Together, they recorded a charming set of tracks including the two leadoff tunes, “10 to 1 Love Wins” and “All My Friends Got More Money Than Me,” both standing as prime examples of a style reflecting Colorado's laid-back vibe and the players' prodigious talents.

Rubinoff, a Pittsburgh native who moved to Colorado for college and never left, built a career as an educator, outdoor guide and avalanche dog trainer, among other pursuits. Moore, who relocated from Albuquerque to join him there after they met online seven years ago, established and runs the nonprofit Healthy Families Colorado. They're reveling in creating the second chapter of their lives together — including playing beguiling, Garcia- and Prine-influenced music, which Moore had never done before becoming Rubinoff's partner. (Of course, she is the subject of the tune, “How My Lil' Punk Girl Fell in Love with John Prine” — but Rubinoff says just about all of Pie Chart of Love's songs were written about or inspired by her.)



“Joice and I are just livin' the dream,” Rubinoff says. “We were just playing the local bars, but now we have some good songs — and great people who will play with us.”



For several nights between May 10 and 16, those great people will include Drew and Eli Emmitt, Thorn and Ickes. Rubinoff says he and Moore can't wait to share their Pie Chart with fans; they plan to convey just how that diagram of love translates in song — and life.



For more info, go to rubyjoyfulband.com.

UPCOMING SHOWS

May 10, 8 p.m. – Steve's Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale, Colo. (with Luke Callen)

May 11, 8 p.m. – The Alibi, 121 S. Fir St., Telluride, Colo.

May 14, 7 p.m. – Paradise Theatre, 215 Grand Ave., Paonia, Colo.

May 15, 7 p.m. – eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder, Colo.

May 16, 7 p.m. – Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, Colo.