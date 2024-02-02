Rublow Keeps the Momentum up With Fiery Single 'No Weight'

Feb. 02, 2024

Rublow Keeps the Momentum up With Fiery Single 'No Weight'

Gaining momentum as an artist to watch, East-side Tampa Bay rapper Rublow just unleashed a new song entitled “No Weight” out now via Cash Money Records. Get it HERE.

The track has the immediacy of a freestyle with its cymbal-driven beat and ominous keyboard loop as Rublow flaunts an indomitable flow. He locks into a breathless flurry as he reflects on his journey so far, “Put on the gas, ain't taking no break, came up from nothing and made me a way.” 

Right out of the gate, he showcases his punchy lyricism and powerful rhymes. The track arrived today with an official music video made available to watch HERE.

“No Weight” follows the release of “Blow Talk” whose buzzing music video has already clocked 222K YouTube views and counting. Watch HERE. Rublow continues to earn tastemaker acclaim. None other than Ebro Darden co-signed him, and ATTACK THE CULTURE raved, “It's all types of big flexing for the Cash Money Records standout.”

He initially served up “Blow Muzik” as his acclaimed Cash Money Records debut. Upon its release Earmilk proclaimed, “He has the potential to be a mainstream name in rap.” The track also received critical attention from Lyrical Lemonade, Hot New Hip, Hip Hop DX, Hip Hop Canada and more. 

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Rublow in 2024 and beyond!

ABOUT RUBLOW:

Like shifting lanes at high speeds, Rublow seamlessly switches up his flows and patterns as he fuses massive modern melodies with old school-style bars. Sporting the dexterity of a prizefighter, the Tampa, FL rapper dips in and out of hard-hitting storytelling and hypnotic hooks, introducing himself as a vital and vibrant voice for the South in the process. Surrounded by music as a kid, he absorbed inspiration from a multitude of angles.

His grandmother Kitty Daniels stood out as a celebrated pianist and performer who notably accompanied the likes of Ray Charles, James Brown, and many more. She imparted her love for the instrument on her grandson by teaching him how to play at a young age. At the same time, his father spun a wide variety of records, ranging from Sizzla, Culture Club, Queen, and a-ha to 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., and Jadakiss. Adopting this diverse palette, he made music intermittently before taking rap seriously at 16-years-old. 

He eventually hopped a flight to Los Angeles and held down a temp job at UCLA. During this time, he crossed paths with early fan and award-winning Noomi Rapace [The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Prometheus] as well as model, actor, and artist Anwar Hadid who enthusiastically championed him.

Hadid posted Rublow's “18 and Running” on a social media story, kicking off a friendship and creative partnership. Building buzz, he co-wrote and featured on “KISS!” from Hadid's 2019 debut album, Bleach. Meanwhile, he also unveiled solo singles “Wishing Freestyle,” “Rublow2x,” and “Dumb Dumb” and gained traction, catching Slim's attention and signing to Cash Money Records. Now, he kicks off this next era with his debut single “Blow Muzik."



