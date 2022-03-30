Rozzi Shares 'Afterglow' Single Supporting Intl. Bipolar Awareness Day

Powerhouse vocalist, pianist and producer Rozzi is known for supporting crucial causes through her music. In 2020, she released "Orange Skies," which raised funds in support of California Wildfire relief for The American Red Cross Western Wildfires and Sonoma Family Meal. Today, Rozzi lends her indie-soul pop chops to new song "Afterglow" in support of International Bipolar Awareness Day (March 30).

The song is featured in the new short film titled Do This for Me which debuted at BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival and was released in conjunction with charities: Bipolar UK + Film and TV. Created by April Kelley and Sara Huxley's award-winning film company Mini Productions, the film explores friendship, sexuality, and those left behind after a loved one takes their own life.

April Kelley shares, "I've been a fan of Rozzi's for years now. There's a vulnerability in her lyrics which I've always deeply resonated with, that coupled with her indescribable voice, forced me to take a chance and reach out to her. The stars aligned and Rozzi understood exactly what we wanted to achieve with this film. It's an honour to have her as part of our family. It's been a joy to witness the magic both her and my longtime musical collaborator, Dylan Holloway, have created. 'Afterglow' is the perfect way to conclude 'Do This for Me'."

Dylan Holloway adds: ​​"Working with Rozzi on 'Afterglow' will always hold a special place in my heart. We had an unspoken understanding of why we were both involved in the project - having close friends who've severely struggled with mental illness. The songwriting process was effortlessly cathartic, the song came together in two smooth pieces; Rozzi's beautiful lyrics gave me the colours, all I had to do was paint the picture. The song sits so beautifully in the short film 'Do This For Me'. It's a heartbreaking track. Rozzi's voice is vulnerable, it's dark and chilling to the bone, yet somehow still drenched in hope."

In response Rozzi says: "I was so inspired by April's film, and by April herself, that when she reached out I knew I needed to be involved somehow. Perhaps it was my own personal experience with the subject, or it was the deep humanity I felt in all the characters, but I felt pulled to work on it. I had had the title 'Afterglow' in my mind for months, unsure of where it belonged. What an honor that I got to write it with Dylan Holloway for a film I'm convinced it was meant to be written for."

Rozzi is set to release her new Berry EP on April 22 via BMG. Her smoky, full-bodied vocals compel listeners to their feet, with songs that move seamlessly from upbeat pop, funk and R&B to low-key acoustic ballads, and a special contribution from iconic guitarist Nile Rodgers. Latest Berry EP single "fflow" follows the release of "Best Friend Song (Original Mix)" which Rozzi performs LIVE on the new season of Hulu's Dollface (which also features her song "Visions"). The forthcoming collection was mixed by Delbert Bowers and co-produced by Nile Rodgers, George Moore (Mika, Clean Bandit), Eric Leva (Iggy Azalea), Wendy Wang (Superfruit, Joseph) and Rozzi.

Rozzi earned early acclaim for collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and Maroon 5, made her Late Night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and gave a special performance at Bachelor's (Jay Som / Palehound) Doomin' Sun Fest. Be sure to catch Rozzi LIVE in LA, headining [Frends] on April 10.

Listen to the new single here: